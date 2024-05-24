Real Housewives of Atlanta' Kandi Burruss Shares a Hack for Lasting Makeup & Wedding Must-Haves

We included these products chosen by Kandi Burruss because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kandi is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're prepping to walk down the aisle yourself or eagerly awaiting your friend's big day, Kandi Burruss has your back with her expertly curated list of affordable wedding season must-haves that'll have you turning heads without breaking the bank. Everyone wants to attend the wedding of the year adorned in accessories that exude elegance without emptying your wallet, right?
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's recommendations include makeup that stays flawless from the heartfelt ceremony to the lively reception. She found shoes that look stunning and are great for dancing all night long without a hint of discomfort. Kandi's got it all covered, from chic dresses to a game-changing setting spray that ensures your makeup lasts through every photo op and dance floor spin.
Whether you're the star of the show or just want to live your best life a guest, get ready to celebrate in style with Kandi's budget-friendly wedding season essential from her Amazon Live session.
TL;DR Kandi Burruss' Wedding Essentials
- Kandi's Hack For Long-Lasting Makeup: Milani Make It Dewy Setting Spray ($9.97)
- Kandi's Most Affordable Find: e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick ($5)
Milani Make It Dewy Setting Spray 3 in 1- Hydrate + Illuminate + Set
"This is so cool. This is a setting spray for your makeup. It keeps you hydrated-looking so your makeup doesn't look powdery. It lasts for 16 hours. It keeps that makeup locked."
Shoppers Agree: This makeup setting spray has 31,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick
"This is something I love. This is a blush stick."
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's blush stick has 22,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 6 flattering colors to choose from.
Babeyond Women's Rhinestone Clutch
"I bought a purse that cost a ridiculous amount of money and it's very similar to this. I feel like I could have rocked this same bag with the same result. It has lot of space."
Kandi's bag is a top-seller with 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 24 cute colors.
Tewiky Diamond Necklaces
"This is a cute, little necklace. It comes with two necklaces. It's very dainty. You can give this to your bridesmaids. Or you can just keep it for yourself."
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's necklace has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 17 styles to choose from.
Fifth and Fine Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set
"These are so cute. You definitely need these." They have 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Furtalk Women's Pashmina Shawl
"This is great for wedding guests. We're always wearing something off the shoulder. This is really nice. It's something you really should have."
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's wrap has 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 13 colors.
Focalook Sparkly Rhinestone Crystal Tassel Long Dangle Earrings
"This is cute for yourself or if you want to put in your gift bag that you're giving to your bridesmaids. I love costume jewelry. This is simple, but it will set off a nice outfit when you're going to a formal occasion."
These crystal earrings come in 8 styles.
Dearfoams I Do Crew Slippers
"I know it might seem silly to you, but I love them. They have the words 'I Do Crew' on it. Give a gift to all your bridesmaids. They're comfortable."
Kandi's slippers are available in 3 colors.
Ymduch Elegant Sleeveless off Shoulder Bodycon Long Formal Dress
"If you're going to a formal wedding, this is actually very cute. This dress has a lot of stretch, so if you are a curvy girl, it's good for you. It's off the shoulder a little bit."
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's dress has 3,400 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 12 gorgeous color options.
Prettygarden Womens High Slit Maxi Dress
"This is so simple, yet so cute. It's one strap. It has the slit. I will give it to them all day. Legs, and, hips, and body."
Kandi's recommendation is available in 15 stunning colorways.
"If you need something simple that you can just throw on, this is the one. It ties around the neck and it drapes. It's satin and fits nice. Yes, it has stretch."
More From Kandi: "Everything has to have stretch for me because my weight is always up and down."
Susanny Closed Toe Rhinstone Wedding Low Heel Slingback Clear Kitten Heels
"These shoes are so cute and I love that they have some crystals on the heel and crystals around the ankle. The heel is not too high."
More From Kandi: "This is the perfect shoe if you have to be there all night and just need something that's cute."
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's heels have 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. These shoes come in 20 colors.
Dream Pairs Open Toe Ankle Strap Low Block Chunky Heels
"This is super cute. It's a short, more comfortable heel you can wear for a long period of time."
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's heels have 7,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are 12 colors to choose from. There are wide sizes too.
B&Qaugen Lash Clusters
"These are cluster lashes that you can put on yourself. They are so easy and they get rave reviews."
Shoppers Agree: These lashes have 6,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Doeyg Glitter Rhinestone Sneakers
"These sneakers are cute. They have pearls all over. Very comfortable."
More From Kandi: "If you're getting married or if you're going to a wedding, after the night is done your feet are going to be hurting because you're dancing all night. Please have some sneakers waiting for yourself."
Totes Clear Bubble Umbrella
"Please get you an umbrella. This umbrella could be for anybody. This is a clear umbrella, so it's really cute. No matter how many umbrellas I have, I still need more."
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's umbrella has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 17 colors.
Jenvio Groomsmen Gifts
"You know I love me a good cup. This cup keeps everything cold. It says 'Groomsman' on the side. It comes with a straw, which is always great, and a straw cleaner."
These tumblers also come with styles for the groom and best man.
Eccliy 6 Piece Set Groomsmen Gifts Men Toiletry Bags
"This is really cool. It's the groomsman bag. It comes in a group. One says 'best man' and the rest say groomsman." These also come in blue.
Patelai 12 Pcs Kimono Robes
"They have the bridesmaid pack where you get the white robe and you get multiple robes for your bridesmaids. You get 12 in a pack."
These robe sets come in 12 colors.
