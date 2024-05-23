NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Body-Shaming Comments

Patrick Mahomes recently addressed comments made about his body after a video of his offseason training attire became the topic of discussion.

Patrick Mahomes isn't letting the critics run interference on his training.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback—who is currently doing offseason workouts—addressed the negative comments made about his body after his practice attire recently became the topic of discussion.

"It kind of surprised me," Patrick told sports analyst Pat McAfee on his eponymous show May 22. "I kind of thought we had the whole dad bod thing out of the way last season...in the play-offs. But I guess people still haven't realized that I don't have abs."

And although the three-time Super Bowl champion said he feels great about his appearance, he also noted he's continuing to work on his body during the NFL's organized team activities.

"Hopefully, one of these days, we can figure out how to get a looser T-shirt," the 28-year-old added, referring the outfit that stirred the comments in the first place. "The backpack's just holding my shirt in."

