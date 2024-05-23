Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Body-Shaming Comments

Patrick Mahomes isn't letting the critics run interference on his training.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback—who is currently doing offseason workouts—addressed the negative comments made about his body after his practice attire recently became the topic of discussion.
"It kind of surprised me," Patrick told sports analyst Pat McAfee on his eponymous show May 22. "I kind of thought we had the whole dad bod thing out of the way last season...in the play-offs. But I guess people still haven't realized that I don't have abs."
And although the three-time Super Bowl champion said he feels great about his appearance, he also noted he's continuing to work on his body during the NFL's organized team activities.
"Hopefully, one of these days, we can figure out how to get a looser T-shirt," the 28-year-old added, referring the outfit that stirred the comments in the first place. "The backpack's just holding my shirt in."
This isn't the first time he's dealt with body-shamers.
In January, a shirtless Patrick gave a passionate speech to his teammates after they secured their spot in the 2024 Super Bowl. However, it wasn't his pep talk that went viral but rather how he looked.
"Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!?" he wrote on X Jan. 31, reacting to a still from The CW's Inside the NFL footage. "Like i got kids!!!!"
But of course, Patrick isn't the only one who has had to face-off against the haters. His wife Brittany Mahomes has become an MVP at clapping back at the critics. In fact, she recently shared insight into how she punts away the negativity.
"Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself," Brittany told Sports Illustrated in February. "People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you' to be the best version of yourself is what really matters."
"Whether that's health and wellness," she continued, "being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be."
Brittany's outlook has even helped Patrick navigate the highs and lows of fame. "She has her head on her shoulders the right way," he told E! News last July. "She's my rock. She's the one that, through tough times, can get me through."
It's no wonder the couple is a match made in heaven. Keep reading to see all of their cutest family moments.