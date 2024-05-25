What Travis Kelce, Hoda Kotb and More Have to Say About Harrison Butker's Controversial Speech

Watch : Patrick Mahomes Breaks Silence On Harrison Butker’s Commencement Speech

Harrison Butker only spoke for 20 minutes, but the world has been talking about what he said for weeks.

Takes on the Kansas City Chiefs kicker's May 11 commencement address at Benedictine University have been pouring in—from teammates Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes to The View's Whoopi Goldberg—with the common thread being that what he said sparked spirited reactions from all corners.

Butker's speech to the graduates of the private Catholic school in Lisle, Ill., touched on a number of his beliefs, including a laundry list of things he thinks are threatening the social fabric. But most of the public debate has focused on his comments about women—who, in his opinion, have been led astray from their true purpose by "diabolical lies" told to them about what they should want out of life.

So followed his assertion that his wife Isabelle's "dream of having a career might not have come true," but she'd be the first one to say she had no regrets about being a full-time wife and mom to their two kids. Speaking to the women in the audience, the 28-year-old said that, while surely some of them would go on to successful careers, he guessed the majority were "most excited" about marriage and children.