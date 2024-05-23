Who Are Sam and Nia Rader? Meet the Couple at the Center of Netflix's Ashley Madison Docuseries

Watch : Netflix's Ad-Supported Plan: EVERYTHING You Need to Know

There's a new Netflix series that has taken viewers by storm.

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal debuted May 15, and the three-part documentary has already secured a high spot on the streaming service's list of Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S.

Ashley Madison, which advertises itself as a website for "affairs & discreet married dating," launched in 2001. The docuseries explores its early beginnings, the rise in popularity of the controversial website and the famous hack in 2015 that led to its customers' information being leaked.

The program also follows a couple—Sam and Nia Rader—and how their marriage was affected after he created an account and was exposed through the data leak. And if their names sound familiar, it might be because they're also Christian vloggers who have more than two million subscribers.

As for how they feel about the documentary?

"I feel like everything you see on the documentary, as a whole, our storyline is accurate to us—it's not like they twisted this crazy twist on us. But it's like every little thing you see is void of all context," Nia said in a May 19 YouTube video, going on to promote their book Sam and Nia Live in Truth: Public Scandals, Secret Vows, Restored Hearts. "We have so much context. "