Get Summer-Ready with These Old Navy Memorial Day Sales – Tennis Dresses, Shorts & More, Starting at $4

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Rev up your carts, it's shopping time. That's right, it's the start of Memorial Day weekend and a plethora of sales. You can save up to 60% on home and fashion deals over at Nordstrom or save big on swimsuits over at Cupshe, and that's just the start. And if you're anything like me, you might be using this 3-day weekend to stock up on all your summertime wardrobe essentials. I'm talking lightweight shorts, floral jumpsuits, flowy dresses, and more – and they're all at Old Navy. So many styles are up to 50% off and when you spend $100+ (excluding clearance), you get up to 15% off with code SAVE (I've calculated my picks below with this potential savings). But, for today only.
Snag a $34 bodysuit – perfect for layering or wearing solo – for just $14. Or imagine yourself, cool and casual this summer, with the perfect white t-shirt for $7. Maybe you just go with that tennis dress that's so trendy right now. Why not, it's down from $54 to $16.
So, start shopping at Old Navy now. The extra 15% off when you spend $100 (with code SAVE) is for today only, and that includes free shipping. Start your Memorial Day weekend off right and get your summer fit set.
Fit & Flare Cami Jumpsuit
Available in 7 colors and prints, this jumpsuit is a no-brainer add to cart. It goes with sandals, it goes with sneakers, it goes with heels, it's an all-around summertime staple. And since it's less than $20, that's just icing on the floral cake.
Luxe Sleeveless Top
This sleeveless top is the perfect blend of casual and sophisticated. You can dress it up with linen pants and some gold jewelry or dress it down with jeans and a baseball cap. Either way, it looks good.
Cloud+ Racerback Bodysuit -- 6-inch inseam
I've tried a few bodysuits this spring and this one is by far my fav. It's soft, has good bust support, and the adjustable straps are a huge plus. You can even wear it under a light sundress in the warmer months.
PowerSoft Square-Neck Athletic Dress
Lean into the tenniscore trend, and make a racquet, with this square-neck athletic dress. It even has built-in shorts with a pocket, and reviewers report that they don't ride up. Best of all, it's less than $17.
Extra High-Waisted Terry Shorts -- 3-inch inseam
Super comfy with a vintage feel, you'll be turning heads with these high-waisted terry shorts. They're less than $10, come in 7 colors, and several reviewers have referred to them as "perfect."
Vintage T-Shirt
Please buy this vintage t-shirt. I own it in 4 colors and it is my favorite, go-to top. It has a slightly boxy fit (size up if you want it a little more oversized) and a crop cut that's just the right length. The fabric is loose and lightweight, but not see through, and it just makes me feel good when I put it on.
V-Neck Mini Swing Dress
Step up your garden party game with this romantic swing dress in a super cute floral. Featuring delicate flutter sleeves, one reviewer reported, "I feel like I'm going to the Kentucky Derby when I wear it and I always get a lot of compliments."
First-Layer Rib-Knit Tank Top
For just $4, you should probably get this rib-knit tank top in each of its 9 colors. Layer it under sweaters in the winter, wear it solo in the summer, these versatile tanks do it all.
PowerSoft Cami Athletic Dress
Here's another tennis dress that's no challenge to add to your cart. It comes in 6 colors from X-Small to 4X-Large and even comes with built-in shorts. You can wear it on the court or off for a sporty vibe.
High-Waisted OG Jean Shorts -- 5-inch inseam
Everyone needs a classic pair of jean shorts in their summer closet. This high-waisted option is easy to style and goes with practically everything. Reviewers report that they're not too long or too short.
Sleeveless Racerback Maxi Dress
Looking for a maxi dress that fits like a glove? Well, your search is over. This sleeveless dress has a racerback cut and a ribbed knit fabric that hugs your every curve. Plus, it has a slit on both sides and comes in 3 colorways.
Extra High-Waisted Cargo Shorts -- 4.5-inch inseam
If you're on the hunt for a more tailored pair of shorts, this high-waisted option is it. Featuring a belt waist, cargo pockets on the side, and soft fabric, it can go from day to night in a snap.