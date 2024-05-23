Get Summer-Ready with These Old Navy Memorial Day Sales – Tennis Dresses, Shorts & More, Starting at $4

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Rev up your carts, it's shopping time. That's right, it's the start of Memorial Day weekend and a plethora of sales. You can save up to 60% on home and fashion deals over at Nordstrom or save big on swimsuits over at Cupshe, and that's just the start. And if you're anything like me, you might be using this 3-day weekend to stock up on all your summertime wardrobe essentials. I'm talking lightweight shorts, floral jumpsuits, flowy dresses, and more – and they're all at Old Navy. So many styles are up to 50% off and when you spend $100+ (excluding clearance), you get up to 15% off with code SAVE (I've calculated my picks below with this potential savings). But, for today only.

Snag a $34 bodysuit – perfect for layering or wearing solo – for just $14. Or imagine yourself, cool and casual this summer, with the perfect white t-shirt for $7. Maybe you just go with that tennis dress that's so trendy right now. Why not, it's down from $54 to $16.

So, start shopping at Old Navy now. The extra 15% off when you spend $100 (with code SAVE) is for today only, and that includes free shipping. Start your Memorial Day weekend off right and get your summer fit set.