Love Island USA Host Ariana Madix Has a Warning for Season 6's Male Contestants

Love Island USA's new Bombshells better be on their best behavior.
In fact, newly appointed host and series super-fan Ariana Madix has a warning for the male contestants looking for love on the Peacock reality competition series' upcoming sixth season.
"I will definitely be having these girls' backs," the Vanderpump Rules star—who famously went through the cheating scandal known as Scandoval—exclusively told E! News. "So, the boys better watch out because if they try anything. I'm watching." (For more from Madix, watch E! News tonight, May 28, at 11 p.m.)
And Madix definitely won't shy away from giving her hot takes when it comes to next season's love connections, surprise hookups and—especially—potential F-boys.
"I might have to be a little shady, depending on what happens," the 38-year-old admitted. "I will definitely be very involved."
As for what the Bravolebrity is most excited about when it comes to stepping into the villa as host, Madix gushed, "I'm really looking forward to meeting all of the Islanders. I'm super looking forward to watching everything that they're doing. I plan on being very involved and I'm excited to be in Fiji, obviously."
Madix even revealed her boyfriend, New York City-based trainer Daniel Wai, will be joining her in Fiji for a few days during filming. However, he's not exactly well-versed in the Love Island universe.
"I don't know that he's ever watched it," she noted with a laugh, "but he's going to have to start watching it now."
Love Island USA isn't Madix's only exciting new professional venture. She and VPR costar Katie Maloney just opened their new sandwich shop Something About Her on Robertson Blvd. in West Hollywood.
Since the BFFs opened their doors May 22, Madix noted the most satisfying part of the business is "getting to see people come in and see it for themselves and see our vision, experience our vision that we've had since we said, 'Hey, let's do this.'"
Something About Her is open now, and don't miss the premiere of Love Island USA June 11 on Peacock. Hear more from Madix and Maloney tonight on E! News at 11 p.m.
And keep reading for a status update on all the Love Island couples.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)