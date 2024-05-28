Love Island USA Host Ariana Madix Has a Warning for Season 6's Male Contestants

Watch : Ariana Madix Replaces Sarah Hyland As Love Island USA Host

Love Island USA's new Bombshells better be on their best behavior.

In fact, newly appointed host and series super-fan Ariana Madix has a warning for the male contestants looking for love on the Peacock reality competition series' upcoming sixth season.

"I will definitely be having these girls' backs," the Vanderpump Rules star—who famously went through the cheating scandal known as Scandoval—exclusively told E! News. "So, the boys better watch out because if they try anything. I'm watching." (For more from Madix, watch E! News tonight, May 28, at 11 p.m.)

And Madix definitely won't shy away from giving her hot takes when it comes to next season's love connections, surprise hookups and—especially—potential F-boys.

"I might have to be a little shady, depending on what happens," the 38-year-old admitted. "I will definitely be very involved."

As for what the Bravolebrity is most excited about when it comes to stepping into the villa as host, Madix gushed, "I'm really looking forward to meeting all of the Islanders. I'm super looking forward to watching everything that they're doing. I plan on being very involved and I'm excited to be in Fiji, obviously."