BaubleBar Memorial Day Sale: Score $10 Jewelry, Plus an Extra 20% Off Bestselling Necklaces & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With warmer weather on the horizon, the styling possibilities are blossoming like flowers in spring. Our calendars are brimming with chill functions, brunches with the girls, and charming picnic dates, providing the ideal excuse to refresh our wardrobes pronto. As we prepare for sun-filled adventures, finding the perfect accessories to complement our summer OOTDs becomes paramount. Whether you're aiming for effortless elegance or playful chicness, the right jewelry can effortlessly elevate your look and set the tone for memorable moments under the sun.
BaubleBar's Memorial Day sale is your ticket to accessorizing in style without breaking the bank. Dive into a sea of stunning jewelry starting at just $10 that will elevate any outfit with a touch of glamour. Whether you're searching for delicate earrings, statement bracelets, or eye-catching rings, BaubleBar's collection has something for every taste and occasion. But wait, it gets even better! During this exclusive sale event, you can also snag an extra 20% off necklaces sitewide, including the bestselling Tarot Collection.
Get ready to adorn yourself with symbolic elegance and harness the power of mystique with these captivating pieces that blend timeless design with modern flair.
Gianna Semi-Precious Bracelet
Enhance your outfit with the vibrant Gianna Bracelet. Featuring translucent semi-precious stone beads and alternating gold discs, this playful yet elegant piece effortlessly complements your wrist stack. Available in various color themes, it's a bracelet you'll love wearing all season long.
See all $10 BaubleBar deals here!
Save an Extra 20% Off Necklaces Sitewide, Including The #1 Selling Tarot Card Necklace
Tarot Card Necklace
Embrace your inner divine femininity with this bestselling Tarot Card Necklace, featuring a detailed depiction of The Empress card on a classic gold chain. Perfect for any necklace stack, you can also choose designs showcasing The Star or The Sun.
For a limited time, enjoy an extra 20% off necklaces sitewide, including sale necklaces, with the discount automatically applied at checkout.
Zodiac Sign Pendant Bracelet
Add a touch of celestial charm to your style with the ever-popular Zodiac Sign Pendant Bracelet. Crafted with brass plating and outlined in glass stones, this bracelet will accompany you through every cosmic event. Choose your sun, moon, or rising sign — or all three — for a layered look that promises good vibes.
Birthstone Pendant Necklace
Celebrate your special day with the Birthstone Pendant Necklace, a modern twist on timeless elegance. Featuring a gold-plated circle pendant detailed with a teardrop-shaped gemstone representing your birth month, this necklace is strung on a classic gold chain. It's a perfect addition to any accessory collection and an excellent gift choice.
Take Flight Earrings
The Take Flight Earrings combine elegance and whimsy with their enchanting butterfly design. Perfect for both formal and casual outfits, these timeless hoops feature glass stones set in gold-plated brass with surgical steel posts, adding a touch of magic to your style.
Ashton Bracelet
The Ashton Bracelet features a bold, chunky gold watch chain finished with pavé encrusted accents for added sparkle. Made from gold-plated zinc and glass stones, this piece can be worn solo or layered with dainty chains for a striking wrist stack. Available in various sizes, it closes with a convenient fold-over clasp.
Bubble Ring Set
Adorn your fingers with this chic Bubble Ring Set, which comes with two elegant gold rings. Made from gold plated brass, these rings are available in various sizes to suit your preference and will effortlessly add a touch of on-trend sophistication to any look.
That's A Wrap Bottle Opener
Add a dash of elegance to your bar cart with this bow-shaped bottle opener, embellished with hand-set crystals for a sparkling touch. Crafted from durable stainless steel, it fits comfortably in your hand for effortless use. Whether as a chic gift or a stylish addition to your own collection, it's sure to serve as a charming decoration for any space.
Izzy Semi-Precious Bracelet Set
The Izzy Bracelet Set features a trio of mixed stone bracelets that are destined to become your daily favorites. With their sleek, modern design and the soothing energy of semi-precious rose quartz, these bracelets promise to upgrade your everyday style effortlessly. Mix and match or wear them solo for a look that's uniquely yours.
Juliet Necklace
Elevate your ensemble with the Juliet Necklace, showcasing a striking array of pearls complemented by a dynamic adjustable closure. Whether as a standalone piece or a foundation for layering, it exudes a blend of contemporary flair and enduring elegance.
