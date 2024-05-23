Serena Williams Shares Clothing Fail Amid Postpartum Weight Loss Journey

Watch : Serena Williams Reveals Skincare Hack With Breast Milk

Serena Williams is serving refreshingly honest advice about her postpartum journey.

Nine months after welcoming her second daughter Adira River with husband Alexis Ohanian, the tennis legend shared an update—and an even more important reminder to herself—about the progress she's made towards losing her baby weight.

"I am going to try on my skirt again to see if it's any closer than it was four weeks ago," Serena said in a May 22 Instagram video, referring to her high-waisted denim skirt from Valentino. "Really, it's been about six weeks. Honestly, I feel like it's gonna fit the same because I've been gym-ing a lot but I don't know if the needle is moving."

In the clip, the Grand Slam winner—who also shares six-year-old daughter Olympia with the Reddit co-founder—struggled to pull the maxi-skirt above her hips, admitting, "Can't say I'm happy about this."