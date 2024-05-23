NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Serena Williams Shares Clothing Fail Amid Postpartum Weight Loss Journey

Serena Williams documented herself trying on a denim skirt from Valentino to check her weight-loss progress, noting, "I've been gym-ing a lot but I don't know if the needle is moving."

Serena Williams is serving refreshingly honest advice about her postpartum journey.

Nine months after welcoming her second daughter Adira River with husband Alexis Ohanian, the tennis legend shared an update—and an even more important reminder to herself—about the progress she's made towards losing her baby weight.

"I am going to try on my skirt again to see if it's any closer than it was four weeks ago," Serena said in a May 22 Instagram video, referring to her high-waisted denim skirt from Valentino. "Really, it's been about six weeks. Honestly, I feel like it's gonna fit the same because I've been gym-ing a lot but I don't know if the needle is moving."

In the clip, the Grand Slam winner—who also shares six-year-old daughter Olympia with the Reddit co-founder—struggled to pull the maxi-skirt above her hips, admitting, "Can't say I'm happy about this."

Serena Williams' Baby Girl Alexis Olympia's Cutest Photos

But in true Serena fashion, she used this experience as extra motivation.

"It's getting there. Before it was like down here—it's like an inch higher," she noted of her progress trying on the skirt. "I want to cry, but I'm not. I'm gonna stop eating all those snacks."

And while the 42-year-old didn't necessarily hit her goal, her all-star attitude resonated with her followers.

"Thank you for doing this and showing that it's a process after giving birth for world class athletes," Octavia Spencer wrote in the comments section. "You're even more stunning and real!"

Tennis player Taylor Townsend joined in, adding, "Hahahaha I actually cackled!! The way I relate to this. Realness at its finest."

This isn't the only time Serena has been open about her postpartum journey. In February, she offered words of affirmation to herself and other moms struggling to embrace their body's changes.

"Loving yourself is essential," she began a Feb. 12 Instagram post. "I find that I have to remind myself of that self-love through all different stages in my life. Right now I love that my body is not picture perfect."

The Wyn Beauty founder closed out her message with a gentle reminder: "Start this week, knowing that you are loved, and that starts with you."

Serena is just one of the many celebrity moms who have spoken out about their postpartum experience. Keep reading to see how other parents have navigated everything from breastfeeding to their body changes.

