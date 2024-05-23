Celine Dion Shares She Nearly Died Amid Battle With Stiff-Person Syndrome

Watch : Céline Dion and Her 13-Year-Old Twin Sons Pose Backstage With Mick Jagger

Céline Dion is opening up on her health journey.

Nearly two years after the "My Heart Will Go On" singer shared her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome, her battle is being explored in the documentary I Am: Celine Dion Prime Video documentary, set to release next month. And among aspects of her health journey she's opening up about is how it nearly cost her her life.

"Céline Dion at some point—she is now much better—but at some point she almost died," Hoda Kotb, whose interview with the singer airs ahead of the documentary's release, explained on Today May 23. "It was so jarring to me and moving—I couldn't believe what they were able to capture in that documentary."

While fans will have to wait another month for Céline's full story, the documentary trailer, also released May 23, teases what is to come.

"I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder," she says in the trailer. "And I wasn't ready to say anything before. But I'm ready now."