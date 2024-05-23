Isla Fisher Seen Filming New Bridget Jones Movie Months After Announcing Sacha Baron Cohen Split

Isla Fisher is taking on a new role.
Nearly two months after she and Sacha Baron Cohen announced their decision to end their 13-year marriage, the 48-year-old was spotted filming Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the fourth installment in the beloved film franchise.
Isla—donning a disheveled 'do, pink and red frilly top and leather jacket—appeared to be in character while filming in London May 22 as she pointed her finger while speaking with someone.
The film, set to release on Valentine's Day 2025, is based on the third book in Helen Fielding's series. It sees Bridget (Renée Zellweger) in her early 50s and follows her life as a single mother. And after being absent from Bridget Jones's Baby in 2016, Hugh Grant is back as her ex Daniel Cleaver. (Colin Firth, who appeared in the first three installments as Bridget's other major love interest Mark Darcy, is reportedly not returning.)
The latest photos from the upcoming film come one week after Isla broke her silence and expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support following her split from the Borat star.
Isla posted a photo of herself in a purple dress and green denim jacket during an outdoor outing on her Instagram Stories May 14, captioning the pic, "Thank you for all your kindness and support."
The former couple—who share three kids—shared a joint statement posted to their Instagram Stories in April stating they broke up last year.
"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years," their note read, "we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage."
"We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change," they continued. "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."
As Isla pens a new chapter in her career, read on to relive her romance with Sacha.