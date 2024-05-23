Isla Fisher Seen Filming New Bridget Jones Movie Months After Announcing Sacha Baron Cohen Split

Watch : Isla Fisher Shares An Update Amid Sacha Baron Cohen Divorce

Isla Fisher is taking on a new role.

Nearly two months after she and Sacha Baron Cohen announced their decision to end their 13-year marriage, the 48-year-old was spotted filming Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the fourth installment in the beloved film franchise.

Isla—donning a disheveled 'do, pink and red frilly top and leather jacket—appeared to be in character while filming in London May 22 as she pointed her finger while speaking with someone.

The film, set to release on Valentine's Day 2025, is based on the third book in Helen Fielding's series. It sees Bridget (Renée Zellweger) in her early 50s and follows her life as a single mother. And after being absent from Bridget Jones's Baby in 2016, Hugh Grant is back as her ex Daniel Cleaver. (Colin Firth, who appeared in the first three installments as Bridget's other major love interest Mark Darcy, is reportedly not returning.)