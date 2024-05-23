Save 20% on This Tatcha Moisturizer I’ve Used Since Kathy Hilton Sprayed It on Real Housewives

We included these products chosen by Kathy Hilton because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're like me and always on the lookout for that next beauty steal, then you're in for a treat. There's a once-a-year sale on Tatcha products. As someone who babies my sensitive and reactive skin with an abundance of caution, stumbling upon Tatcha was a miracle. And let me tell you, when I saw Kathy Hilton effortlessly spritzing on a magical Tatcha moisturizer during a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode in 2021, I knew I had to get my hands on it. That spray-on moisturizer? It's not just skincare; it's sorcery. Since then, it's been a staple in my routine, a game-changer in every sense.
So, if you're ready to elevate your skincare game without breaking the bank, buckle up because I'm about to break down some of the best Tatcha deals you can snag right now. And here's the cherry on top: standard shipping is free, always. Trust me, you won't want to miss this skincare extravaganza.
TL;DR The Best Tatcha Deals
- Kathy Hilton's Spray-On Moisturizer: Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist (
$49$39.20)
- Selling-Out Risk: Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair (
$92$73.60)
- Money-Saving Value Sets: Tatcha The Starter Ritual Dry Skin and Tatcha The Starter Ritual Calming & Soothing Set (
$95$59.20)
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
When Kathy Hilton told her sister Kyle Richards she keeps this in her bag because her skin gets dry, I just had to try it. I have been hooked ever since. You can use it under makeup, over makeup, or on your bare skin to get your glow on.
This is an innovative, spray-on moisturizer that you need to achieve dewy skin. In addition to delivering a fast-absorbing hydration boost, it creates that look of glowing skin in an instant. It's also a great makeup refresher/setting spray, especially if you want to prevent that cakey look.
Shoppers Say: "Literal glow in a bottle. I stopped using moisturizers because this works better than any moisturizer. Instantly plumps and gives my skin a dewy look. People think I get 10+ hours of sleep but this is the secret. I just sprints and put sunscreen and call it a day."
Tatcha The Serum Stick
Whether you need a quick touch-up or a boost of hydration throughout the day, Tatcha's Serum Stick Treatment is your go-to solution for radiant, dewy skin anytime, anywhere. Infused with nourishing Japanese nutrients like squalane and rice ferment filtrate, this portable balm provides on-the-go hydration and rejuvenation. Its unique solid serum formula effortlessly glides onto the skin, delivering an instant burst of moisture and nutrients.
Shoppers Say: "Tightens and smooths problem areas right away. Results are almost instantaneous! Will re purchase again!"
Tatcha The Rice Wash
You know that struggle of finding a gentle skincare product that actually gets the job done? Well, guess what? This is the answer to your prayers. It's a game-changer because it's gentle on your skin but tough on dirt and impurities. Plus, it leaves your face feeling like a cloud kissed it.
Shoppers Say: "A must have! This rice polish transforms my dry, dull, sensitive skin. I use it in the shower every morning before the rest of my Tatcha skincare routine and would highly recommend it."
Tatcha The Silk Sunscreen SPF 50
You've got to try Tatcha's Silk Sunscreen! It's so lightweight, it feels like you're wearing nothing at all. Seriously, it's the most comfortable sunscreen you'll ever put on your skin. Plus, with SPF 50, you're getting top-notch protection without any of the heaviness.
Shoppers Say: "The best sunscreen! I have very sensitive skin - and I have been on a journey to find the perfect sunscreen that is also lightweight, not greasy and leaves zero white cast, especially as a black woman. I have tried many different sunscreens, but this???? Easily one of my favourites. I love how it goes on so smoothly and feels like skin!!"
Tatcha The Kissu Lip Tint SPF 25
Hey there! Ever wished for a lip product that not only looks gorgeous and also takes care of your lips? You need to try this. It nourishes your lips with silk extracts while providing SPF protection and a subtle dose of color.
Shoppers Say: "I don't even like lipstick but I love this product! I've wanted to find a lip color for years and I tried so many lipsticks in colors that I thought would compliment me. Nothing has ever worked for me, regardless of the formulation or brand. Until I tried this! I love the way it feels and the pigment is so pretty in Midnight Lily. Please do not stop making this!"
Tatcha The Indigo Calming Cream
This magical potion not only hydrates like a dream but also works wonders in calming down eczema flare-ups and soothing pesky redness. Trust me, as someone who battles sensitive skin myself, this cream has been my saving grace on countless occasions. If you're ready to say goodbye to irritation and hello to a blissfully calm complexion, give this soothing cream a try – your skin will thank you!
Shoppers Say: "I have wasted so much time and money on products to calm my eczema on my face. This works immediately and my eczema breakout is no longer visible. I have proved to myself that I cant live without this by getting lax and not using it everyday- guess what my eczema reappears. Its truly a remarkable product that works. Tatcha you have earned my Read more about review stating Cant live without this!business as a loyal customer!"
Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair
So, imagine this: a moisturizer that's like a soothing lullaby for your skin. This amazing gem is perfect for sensitive skin, especially when it's throwing a tantrum with eczema flare-ups and redness. Pop it on before bed, and wake up to your dream skin: calm, happy, and oh-so-smooth. Your skin will thank you for this overnight miracle in a bottle!
Shoppers Say: "I have never been loyal to a skincare brand, but after trying Tatcha's Indigo line I'm no longer a wandering soul in search of the perfect skincare. This cream feels like a moisturizer and balm had a baby. It's not greasy like a balm, but provides a deeper long lasting hydration and creates a barrier that protects your skin compared to your standard moisturizers."
Tatcha The Starter Ritual Dry Skin Set
Do you struggle with dry skin that just won't quit? Say hello to your new skincare savior. This set is like a tall glass of water for your skin—it's heavenly! Packed with hydrating goodies like their famous Dewy Skin Cream and the luxurious Essence, your skin will thank you with a radiant, plump glow.
Shoppers Say: "Jaw dropping. I simply cannot say enough that this stuff is amazing! After 61 years I found products that deliver results just as promised! I have lupus also and no problems with irritations. I have been asked if I've had Botox. I'm finally thrilled with my skin care and threw out the literal tote full of all other high end products that were useless to me. Thank you Tatcha. I feel better about my skin than I have since I was in my 20's."
Tatcha The Starter Ritual Calming & Soothing Set
If your skin is throwing tantrums, this set is like a gentle hug—it's amazing! With soothing ingredients like Japanese indigo and colloidal oatmeal, it works wonders in calming irritated skin and bringing back that oh-so-desired peace and balance.
Shoppers Say: "I have very sensitive skin and have been struggling with eczema for years. It got to a point where my face would get so red I would have to cover it with makeup. My boyfriend got me this set and within a few days I saw a huge difference. It is very calming to my skin and the redness has gone away. I will be telling my dermatologist about this line."
Tatcha The Water Cream
This moisturizer is light as air. It's like a refreshing splash for your skin. Plus, with pore-refining magic, it smooths things out for that flawless finish you crave. Ditch the heavy creams and embrace to your new favorite lightweight essential for glowing, pore-perfected skin!
Shoppers Say: "If you want perfect skin, this is all you need. I deal with hormonal acne and have not broken out since using this (which is shocking-I almost always break out at least once or twice a week). I also have dry skin but despite the lightweight cream to water texture this was perfectly hydrating and made my skin so supple and soft. Pores, texture, acne, scars- all gone within a few uses. I didn't know skincare could be this effective. Now I can't imagine using anything else."
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
Hey, want that coveted dewy look without the grease? Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream has got you covered! This moisturizer leaves skin plump and radiant without feeling heavy. It replenishes and revitalizes for that lit-from-within glow. This is your new secret weapon for a complexion that's hydrated, healthy, and oh-so-dewy!
Shoppers Say: "I am absolutely hooked. It smells so wonderful, and made instant miracle changes in my skin. I am very prone to unconsciously rubbing my skin when I get stressed out, which gives me scaly dry patches in addition to my combo/oily skin. This helped heal those patches and helped balance my skin out, even the oily areas. I am also very acne prone and this doesn't clog my pores, and helps calm my breakouts when I do get them. "
Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum
This little powerhouse is like sunshine in a bottle, packed with vitamin C goodness to illuminate your complexion. It fades dark spots and evens out skin tone for that lit-from-within glow you've been dreaming of. Ditch dullness dullness for radiant, luminous skin with every drop.
Shoppers Say: "If you have uneven skin or suffer from dark spots, this is going to be your best friend! I use it daily as part of my morning routine and my dark patches are fading beautifully."
Tatcha The Silk Serum
If you want to smooth away wrinkles without the hassle of retinol, this little beauty is like a gentle whisper against fine lines, thanks to its botanical-rich formula. It gives you all the benefits of retinol without any of the irritation.
Shoppers Say: "Tatcha's silk serum does it all for my skin and then some! I know everyone's skin is different, but for my skin this serum plumps, hydrates, calms, soothes, brightens, clears pores and in the two weeks I have used it I have seen amazing anti-aging affects. It is my holy grail and paired with the Indigo line my skin has never looked or felt better. I can't live without Tatcha now!
Tatcha Luminous Deep Hydration Firming Eye Serum
This little miracle worker is like a power nap in a bottle, hydrating and firming the delicate skin around your eyes. It reduces puffiness and dark circles for a refreshed, youthful look. Say goodbye to tired eyes and hello to bright, radiant peepers with this must-have serum.
Shoppers Say: "Absolutely the best! I have searched for an eye cream/serum for dark circles and this has been the one! Dark circles have almost completely disappeared in 30 days. Definitely my only eye cream."
If you want to do more Kathy Hilton-inspired shopping, here's everything you need to know about the bag she was looking for on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Where can I buy Tatcha products?
The Tatcha website is the best place to buy all of the newest drops from the brand. You can also get Tatcha products from Sephora, Amazon, QVC, and Kohl's.
Are Tatcha products vegan?
There is a full ingredient list available on each Tatcha product page for you to review. You can also click here for a complete list of vegan products.
Are Tatcha products tested on animals?
Tatcha does not test on animals. The brand takes part in PETA's Beauty Without Bunnies program, with the brand stating, "This is a voluntary pledge that we have taken to clear animal testing from product development, certifying us as a cruelty-free organization."
How much is Tatcha shipping?
Standard Shipping is free for all Tatcha orders sent to U.S. Domestic locations. There are additional costs for faster shipping options.