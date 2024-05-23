Angelina Jolie Ordered to Turn Over 8 Years’ Worth of NDAs in Brad Pitt Winery Lawsuit

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's legal battle continues.
In the former couple's ongoing litigation over Pitt's 2022 suit against Jolie for selling her portion of Chateau Miraval—the French winery they co-owned—to a third party, a judge has ordered Jolie to provide additional documents.
As seen in the April 16 court filing obtained by E! News, a judge has granted Pitt's motion to order Jolie to produce, within 60 calendar days, "all non-privileged documents in her possession, custody, or control" as well as a "privilege log including sufficient factual information regarding any and all responsive documents that Jolie asserts are privileged to allow Plaintiffs to evaluate the merits of Jolie's assertions of privilege."
The order, in full, will require the Maleficent actress to produce eight years' worth of disclosure agreements (NDAs).
E! News has reached out to Pitt and Jolie's legal teams for comment but has not yet heard back.
The new order comes in regards to Jolie's 2022 countersuit which alleged the Bullet Train actor devised a campaign to "seize control" of the once-shared estate after their divorce. This lawsuit, obtained by E! News at the time, alleged that Jolie only sold her portion of the estate to an outside company when Pitt refused to remove the NDA stipulations he'd included as part of the deal.
Jolie's attorney Paul Murphy told People, in regards to the request for documents, they are "more than happy to turn them over."
"Common NDAs are simply not comparable to Mr. Pitt's last-second demand to try and cover up his personal misconduct," says Murphy, adding that they are "gratified that the Court acknowledged that the only potential relevance is to the unconscionability of Mr. Pitt's conduct, a now confirmed key issue in this case."
In a legal filing on April 4, obtained by E! News, Jolie alleged Pitt entered a last-minute, restrictive NDA into his and Jolie's previously agreed-upon sale of her portion of Miraval to him. The 48-year-old further accused Pitt of stepping away from their sale, despite her offer to go back to their original agreement, and that his actions ultimately led her to the sale of her portion to a third party.
The filing then outlined a history between the two that she claimed "Pitt was trying to hide" in an effort to "prove why Pitt was so fixated on forcing her to agree to his expansive NDA." Among the allegations, was the accusation that Pitt was physically abusive to Jolie before the infamous plane incident in 2016, after which Jolie filed for divorce.
"While Pitt's history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family's September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles," the filing read, "this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him."
Since the couple was declared legally separated in 2019, Pitt and Jolie have shared custody of their six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox—who were each between the ages of 8 and 15 at the time of the alleged plane altercation.
While reps for Jolie and Pitt did not respond to comment at the time, a source with knowledge of the litigation said, "This is a pattern of behavior—whenever there is a decision that goes against the other side they consistently choose to introduce misleading, inaccurate and/or irrelevant information as a distraction."
The source continued, "There was a lengthy custody trial that involved the entire history of their relationship and a judge who heard all the evidence still granted him 50/50 custody."
Regarding the 2016 plane incident, Pitt denied any abuse and the FBI closed its investigation by November 2016 with no charges against Pitt. In the same month, DCFS also concluded its investigation into the incident with no findings of abuse.
Part of Jolie's April filing expressed regret at having the need to bring certain details of the family's past to light.
"Since Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016," the document stated, "she has focused squarely on helping their family heal. As part of that focus, she steadfastly chose not to publicly disclose the details of Pitt's history of abuse and efforts to control her out of a wish to protect their family's privacy, and to respect Pitt as father of their children. It is extremely painful to Jolie to have to defend herself from Pitt's lawsuit."