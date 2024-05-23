Angelina Jolie Ordered to Turn Over 8 Years’ Worth of NDAs in Brad Pitt Winery Lawsuit

Watch : Angelina Jolie Alleges Brad Pitt Was Abusive Before 2016 Plane Incident

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's legal battle continues.

In the former couple's ongoing litigation over Pitt's 2022 suit against Jolie for selling her portion of Chateau Miraval—the French winery they co-owned—to a third party, a judge has ordered Jolie to provide additional documents.

As seen in the April 16 court filing obtained by E! News, a judge has granted Pitt's motion to order Jolie to produce, within 60 calendar days, "all non-privileged documents in her possession, custody, or control" as well as a "privilege log including sufficient factual information regarding any and all responsive documents that Jolie asserts are privileged to allow Plaintiffs to evaluate the merits of Jolie's assertions of privilege."

The order, in full, will require the Maleficent actress to produce eight years' worth of disclosure agreements (NDAs).

E! News has reached out to Pitt and Jolie's legal teams for comment but has not yet heard back.

The new order comes in regards to Jolie's 2022 countersuit which alleged the Bullet Train actor devised a campaign to "seize control" of the once-shared estate after their divorce. This lawsuit, obtained by E! News at the time, alleged that Jolie only sold her portion of the estate to an outside company when Pitt refused to remove the NDA stipulations he'd included as part of the deal.