Children's Author Kouri Richins Breaks Silence One Year After Arrest Over Husband's Fatal Poisoning

Watch : Utah Author Kouri Richins Allegedly Tried to Poison Husband With Sandwich

Children's author Kouri Richins is speaking out for the first time since being arrested in connection with the death of her husband last year.

The 34-year-old, who is accused of attempting to kill Eric Richins with a poisoned sandwich on Valentine's Day 2022 before allegedly murdering him with a fentanyl-spiked drink one month later, vehemently maintained her innocence in a series of recorded audio statements.

"I've been silent for a year, locked away from my kids, my family, my life, living with the media telling the world who they think I am, what they think I've done or how they think I've lived," she said in one of a series of audio statements obtained by NBC's Dateline: True Crime Daily podcast with Andrea Canning and published May 23. "And it's time to start speaking up."

Expressing how "you took an innocent mom away from her babies," the mother of three added, "and this means war."

In another recorded statement, which a spokesperson for Kouri provided to Dateline, Kouri shared she was looking forward to her day in court. "I'm anxious to prove my innocence," she noted. "I'm anxious to get to trial."