The Boucle Furniture Trend Is Taking Over the Internet: Here's How to Style It in Your Home

Just like fashion and beauty, interior design trends come and go. I mean, remember when everyone was obsessed with mirrored furniture?

These days, the latest home trends come from social media, and the one that's probably all over your FYP is boucle furniture. It's easy to understand why. Boucle furniture is cozy, chic, and will make your home look like a million bucks!

What is boucle fabric?

In French, boucle (or most accurately, bouclé) translates to "looped" or "curled."

In terms of interior design, boucle refers to fiber that is woven in a looped pattern to create the fabric's unique curly texture. It also happens to be luxuriously soft and plush. Boucle furniture is most popularly made from wool, but the technique is also also used on cotton, linen, and more. You might also see boucle on the runway, woven into Chanel's iconic tweed jackets – you know the ones.

What is the best boucle furniture?

The best boucle furniture really depends on your space and your needs. For example, if you have any empty corner, a boucle armchair or accent chair will fill up the space and create a cozy reading nook.

You can instantly elevate your living room by swapping out your couch for a boucle sofa, which is perhaps the most sought after boucle piece. For a more subtle touch, you can opt for a plush cushion or a boucle footstool (bonus points if it's also shaped like a mushroom – another viral social media trend).

Warm up a dining table with some boucle chairs or even adorn the front of your bed with a boucle upholstered bench. Basically, whatever piece of furniture you're looking for comes in a trendy boucle version.

The most popular boucle furniture typically comes in white or ivory, but you can find pieces in gray, taupe, black, and even forest green.

If you want to get in on the viral trend, we've made it easier than ever. Keep reading for our list of the best boucle furniture pieces too add to your home!