The Try Guys’ Eugene Lee Yang Exits YouTube Group 2 Years After Ned Fulmer Scandal

Watch : The Try Guys’ Eugene Lee Yan to Exit YouTube Group

Eugene Lee Yang is trying something new.

Nearly two years after Ned Fulmer was ousted from The Try Guys, YouTubers Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld shared Eugene is the next star to part ways with the group following their upcoming season.

"Part of this is bittersweet," Zach told Rolling Stone in an article published May 22. "We're going to miss working with Eugene. He has been one of the true collaborators of both of our lives. But we've had a long time to process this. So we're very excited for him, very excited for us, and just feeling very energized by this whole moment."

Indeed, there's no bad blood between the trio. But rather, it's time for the actor to begin a new chapter in his career.

"Eugene leaving is something that is sort of necessary for us to keep moving forward," Keith shared. "Things change. THE TRY GUYS' original cast already came to an end once, But now it's sort of getting a better finite ending."