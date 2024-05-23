The Try Guys’ Eugene Lee Yang Exits YouTube Group 2 Years After Ned Fulmer Scandal

Eugene Lee Yang is trying something new.
Nearly two years after Ned Fulmer was ousted from The Try Guys, YouTubers Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld shared Eugene is the next star to part ways with the group following their upcoming season.
"Part of this is bittersweet," Zach told Rolling Stone in an article published May 22. "We're going to miss working with Eugene. He has been one of the true collaborators of both of our lives. But we've had a long time to process this. So we're very excited for him, very excited for us, and just feeling very energized by this whole moment."
Indeed, there's no bad blood between the trio. But rather, it's time for the actor to begin a new chapter in his career.
"Eugene leaving is something that is sort of necessary for us to keep moving forward," Keith shared. "Things change. THE TRY GUYS' original cast already came to an end once, But now it's sort of getting a better finite ending."
And a new beginning. After all, they plan to recruit a new member and launch their own streaming service, 2ndTry TV.
"We have seen both the joys and the limits of algorithmic media making," Zach explained. "We've obviously benefited from it greatly ourselves. But we're at a point where we find that our taste and our audience's taste is at odds with what algorithms, specifically, the YouTube algorithm rewards."
The Try Guys began as a Buzzfeed video series in 2014 before the group started their own production company in 2018. However, in September 2022, Ned—wed to interior designer Ariel Fulmer—was forced to exit after his relationship with another employee came to light.
"As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together," the Try Guys said in a statement at the time. "We thank you for your support as we navigate this change."
Shortly after, Ned released an apology. "I'm sorry for any pain that my action may have caused to the guys and the fans," the dad of Wesley, 6, and Finley, 3, wrote on Instagram on Sept. 27, "but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus my attention."