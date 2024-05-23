Anthropologie’s Memorial Day Sale Starts Now, Save an Extra 40% off Select Summer Styles Starting at $12

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Get ready, get set, save! There's nothing better than enjoying the long weekend with friends and family barbecuing, throwing pool parties, and taking part in all the warm weather activities you can think of. But a close second is, of course, scoring all the major deals from both luxury brands and other favorite retailers during their jaw-dropping Memorial Day sales. From Pottery Barn homeware starting at $4 (yes, please!!) to Zappos shoe deals that are too good to pass up, there's plenty to shop this holiday weekend. But one brand, in particular, we always have our eyes on during the best time of the year for crazy sales is Anthropologie.
While it may be the go-to destination for all things boho for many fashion enthusiasts, whether it's your closet or home, the retailer is known for its high price tag. And while we can sometimes girl math our way into buying some of the full-priced items, unfortunately, that's not always the case. But lucky for us, Anthropologie has blessed us this Memorial Day with an extra 40% off their sale section. Yes, you read that right. Plus, they're also offering free shipping on orders $50+. So, if you're ready to start shopping and saving on chic summer styles, keep scrolling for our top picks from their sale.
Pilcro Sporty Scoop-Neck Cropped Tank
With the tenniscore trend serving up styles on and off the court, there's no better time to snag this Pilcro cropped tank than now. Choose from seven colorways, and pair it with a chic tennis skirt for a sporty chic vibe.
Sunday In Brooklyn Crochet Ruffle Tunic
Summer calls for crochet of course, so make sure you snag this gorgeous Sunday In Brooklyn tunic for your next pool party. Pair it with a little black bikini and your favorite wedges for a look that'll turn heads.
Hutch Sleeveless Smocked Drop-Waist Midi Dress
Available in two elegant colors, this smocked midi dress boasts a chic drop-waist design and intricate ruched detailing. Ideal for a stylish vacation wardrobe or a casual brunch with friends, it's a versatile addition to any closet. Pro tip: reviewers recommend sizing down since it runs large.
By Anthropologie Ruched Baby Tee
This lilac baby tee was made for the girlies. Featuring ruched detailing, the fitted top pairs perfectly with everything from cargo skirts to baggy jeans to create a stylish OOTD.
Maeve Colorblock Twist-Back Midi Dress
If you're anything like us, you can never have enough black dresses. With a twist-back feature and colorblock stripes along the sides, there's plenty to love about this Maeve midi dress.
By Anthropologie V-Neck Ruffle Cutout Dress
For the perfect boho chic look, add this floral V-neck dress straight to your cart. Featuring a flirty cutout in the back and ruffle detailing on the skirt, it'll quickly become your go-to fit for outdoor gatherings and summer festivals.
Mare Mare x Anthropologie Sleeveless Smocked Midi Dress
How sweet and ethereal does this smocked midi dress look?! Pair it with your favorite pearl and bow accessories for a stunning fit that'll win you compliments all night long.
By Anthropologie The Renna Seamless V-Neck Tank
You can never go wrong with a casual v-neck tank like this seamless one, especially during the warmer months. Choose from three colorways.
By Anthropologie Drawstring Cargo Pants
These drawstring cargo pants are a shopper favorite for a reason. Thanks to their lightweight fabric and flowy fit, you'll find yourself wanting to wear them all summer long.
By Anthropologie Ribbed Crystal Huggie Earrings
Finish off your fit with these stunning ribbed crystal earrings. Available in three stone colors, they'll effortlessly elevate any look you pair them with. Did we mention they're on sale for less than $15 right now?!
Looking for more irresistible deals? Check out Pottery Barn's Memorial Day sale, which has hundreds of items up to 50% off.