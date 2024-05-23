Low-Effort Products To Try if Your Want To Step up Your Fitness for Summer, but You Hate Exercise

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sure, being "physically fit" seems appealing, especially with my hypothetical summer fitness aspirations. However, if I'm being honest, the effort required to achieve that isn't exactly my cup of tea. I must confess, I lean towards indoor activities, opting for Real Housewives episodes over outdoor jogs. Ideally, I'd like to strike a balance between the two, hence my recent shopping spree in search of personal equilibrium.
For those who detest exercise but yearn to meet their health goals by Summer 2024, I've discovered some fantastic items that enable me to multitask while indulging in reality TV, seamlessly incorporating fitness into my daily routine, and even injecting a dose of enjoyment into sweating it out.
Exercise Without Getting off the Couch
LegXercise Pro Motorized Leg Movement Machine
Make the most out of your sedentary moments with the LegXercise Pro Motorized Leg Movement Machine. Whether you're at your desk or lounging in front of the TV, this innovative device allows you to stay active and engaged. Designed to promote circulation and reduce discomfort from prolonged sitting, it's the perfect solution for busy professionals and homebodies alike.
Shoppers Say: "Fantastic product! I am able to sit and do 1600 steps in 45 minutes or so. I could never actually walk 1600 steps."
"This machine is an excellent source of movement if you are at all sedentary. It is so easy to operate and does all the work for you."
Add Resistance to Your Everyday Activities
Bala Bangles- Set of 2 (1lb or 2lb Each)- Adjustable Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights
You may recognize these weighted bangles from Shark Tank. They're available in 1-pound and 2-pound weights with many color options. You can put these on your wrists and/or your ankles to add resistance to your workout or your everyday activity. You can turn going to get your mail or walking toward your front door to pick up a food delivery into a mini-workout when you have these on. Every little bit adds up. If you're biggest obstacle to working out is setting time aside, start wearing these for your everyday tasks.
Shoppers gave these weighted bangles 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shoppers Say: "Comfortable and easy to put on. I recently purchased the Bala Bangles, and I must say, I am amazed. Not only do these weights look stylish and modern, but they also make me feel like I'm in a superhero movie! I can now run faster, jump higher, and have the confidence to take on any challenge. I can't wait to show off my new superpowers to my friends! Highly recommended!"
Aduro Sport Weighted Vest Workout Equipment, 4lbs/6lbs/12lbs/20lbs/25lbs/30lbs
This is another great way to add resistance and intensity to your everyday activities. Wear it while you work out or you can wear it while you're running errands. It doesn't slip, the weight is evenly distributed, and you can adjust this to fit to suit your needs.
This vest has 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shoppers Say: "Good for weighted exercise easy to put on. Feels stable on shoulders easy to adjust good quality. Smells good."
Burn Some Calories While You Get Nostalgic
Stamina 36 Inch Folding Mini Trampoline
Trampolines aren't just for kids. This is a really fun way to get some low impact exercise in. You can jump up and down or you can use this for pushups or situps. This small trampoline only weighs 14 pounds and it supports up to 250 pounds. It's easy to assemble and it folds for easy storage.
This trampoline has 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shoppers Say: "It's easy to jump on there for a quick bounce, and you can go as light or intense as suits you. Some days, I do just a light bounce to get the blood flow and lymph moving. Other days, I turn on YouTube and do full workouts. It can be really versatile for any person's level!"
Dumoyi Smart Weighted Fit Hoop for Adults Weight Loss
Here's another fun workout that's a great callback to childhood fun. This weighted hula hoop is enjoyably distracting, so I don't even realize I'm working out. This hoop comes in several colors, so you can pick your favorite to make the experience even more enjoyable.
This weighted exercise hoop has 9,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shoppers Say: "Great product for lazy people!! I hate working out and I hate sweating but this is actually pretty easy to use once you get a hang of it."
Bounce Around at the Office or in Front of Your TV
Gaiam Classic Balance Ball Chair
Just because you're stuck in meetings all day, that doesn't mean you can't get a workout in at the same time. This bouncy chair is great to support proper alignment and the micro-movements from sitting are a great way to stop you from sitting still for long periods of time. This chair has a 300-pound weight capacity. Plus, it's much more fun than just sitting there. This is also a great way to make the most of your time if you're sitting in front of your TV.
Amazon has this chair in 4 colors. This balance ball chair has 12,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Get Some Help Stretching Out
The Original Stretch Out Strap with Exercise Book
Stretching is vital to reducing post-workout discomfort, but if you need a little help, this stretching strap is great to have on hand. You can use this to work your legs, arms, shoulders, and back. It comes with a guide to stretching and an accompanying guide.
This stretching strap has 21,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shoppers Say: "Stretching made easy. I have flexibility issues and I joined a guys to try to help that out. My trainer recommended this and I love it."
Find Creative Ways to Hydrate
Venture Pal Large 64 oz/Half Gallon Motivational Water Bottle with 2 Lids (Chug and Straw)
We all know that drinking water is important, but if you have trouble remembering to get in all your sips every day, a motivational water bottle is a great purchase. This one has encouraging phrases and time markers to help you logically space out your water consumption. Amazon has this bottle in many colorways. This bottle has 21,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This water bottle has 21,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has been recommended by Kathryn Hahn and The Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph.
Shoppers Say: "This durable container makes it easy to make sure you are drinking the right amount of water during the day. What a great help!"
Enerbone 32 oz Water Bottle with Times to Drink and Straw
If you're looking for a water bottle that fits in a cup holder on a treadmill or in your car, this 32 oz. size is a great option.
This water bottle comes in a ton of colors and it has 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shoppers Say: "I HATE water. That said I'm trying to get more in because I'm often dehydrated but not liking water at all is a setback. With this bottle it's easy for a goal oriented person such as myself to stay on track and get more water in. Plus it doesn't leak, it comes with a wristlet making it easy to bring ANYWHERE and the colors are really cute."
Enjoy a Bike Ride From Your Living Room
XTERRA Fitness Folding Exercise Bike
If you can't tell by now, I'm all about looking for ways to work out without turning my TV off. Put this bike in front of your television to get your cardio on, but don't worry about this being a total eyesore in your living room. This one folds up for easy storage. Another aspect of this bike's design that I love is the supportive back. It feels like I'm just sitting in a chair while I pedal instead of riding a bike.
This popular exercise bike has 22,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shoppers Say: "I live in a tiny house (240 square feet) and needed a small, collapsible workout machine to help me get back into exercising and this bike is excellent! It's easy to build, easy to collapse and open, and very sturdy! The resistance is easily adjustable."
Punch Out Your Frustrations
Tech Tools Punching Bag with Stand, Boxing Bag for Adults and Teens
When in doubt, punch it out. This inflatable punching bag is freestanding. It comes with an inflatable pump and stand. This is easy to set up and store when you're not using it. It's a fun activity to work up a sweat and a constructive way to channel any frustrations you may have.
This punching bag set has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shoppers Say: "I love how fun this is and how easy it is to move around and out of the way when not in use."
Make the Most of Your Workout
Gymb Resistance Band Set- Non Slip Cloth Exercise Bands
If you're already squatting and doing pushups, maximize your time by wearing some resistance bands. These are great because of the material. They don't bunch up and fold over like the rubber ones.
These resistance band sets come in two color combinations and it has 25,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Prioritize Your Relaxation
Aerlang Massage Gun for Deep Tissue, Back, Neck, and Muscle Relief
Believe it or not, recovery time in between workouts is important to achieving your fitness goals. Don't let sore muscles get you down. This massage gun is a great way to work out those pains and relax. It is easy-to-use, lightweight, and quiet.
It has 20 speeds, comes with six massage heads, and a convenient carrying case. This massage therapy gun has 13,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shoppers Say: "I was pleasantly surprised by how well this massage gun performs. It's lightweight, easy to use, and provides a soothing massage experience that helps relieve muscle tension and soreness. The different speed settings allow for customization based on personal preference, making it versatile for various muscle groups."
Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager
This is the indulgence that your tired feet need. This shiatsu foot massager has soothing heat, deep kneading therapy, and air compression. This is what you need to relax and unwind after a long day on your feet or a tough workout.
Amazon has this in three colorways and the foot massager has 11,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shoppers Say: "Best foot massager! If you love having your feet rubbed this is the device for you! It is easy to control and fits any size of foot. It has a heated setting and air. It runs for 15 minutes then automatically turns itself off. Great for personal use or makes a good gift!"
If activewear motivates you to hit the gym, check out these budget-friendly picks from Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga.