Cassie Gets Support From Kelly Rowland & More After Speaking Out About Sean "Diddy" Combs Assault Video

Stars are showing their support for Cassie.
The "Me & U" singer shared a heartfelt message about surviving domestic violence and her recovery journey in the wake of CNN surfacing a 2016 security camera video showing Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting her. And as she broke her silence, her friends and fans flooded her post with love.
"In every echo of your bravery, Cassie, there lies a melody of hope that dances through the silence," Jeannie Mai commented under the May 23 statement. "Your voice has been a shield and sanctuary for many, including me. Thank you for turning your fight into your light."
Tinashe expressed, "Sending so much love to you sweetheart ! We love u," while Chloe Bailey simply wrote, "We love you so much Cassie."
Destiny's Child alums Kelly Rowland and LeToya Luckett also chimed in, with Kelly dropping some heart and prayer emojis, and LeToya adding, "You are so loved. Your strength is admirable and your heart is so big."
Many stars, including TLC's Chilli, Shay Mitchell, Charity Lawson, Reggie Bush and Leigh-Anne Pinnock expressed their support by way of emojis.
Deal or No Deal's Claudia Jordan also emphasized the lasting effects Cassie's coming forward will have.
"I hope you realize how your bravery against a seemingly untouchable giant gave so many other women and men the confidence to come forward too!" she wrote. "You suffered for too long and we love to see you properly loved and protected now beautiful! Thank you for not being afraid to go first!!"
Cassie's social media message comes less than a week after CNN released a video, which E! News has not independently verified, in which Diddy can be seen pulling Cassie to the ground and kicking her multiple times, with later footage showing him throwing an object at her.
"Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet," Cassie, 37, who dated Diddy on and off for more than a decade starting in 2007, wrote in her May 23 post. "The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become."
And the "Long Way 2 Go" singer—who shares daughters Frankie, 4, and Sunny, 2, with husband Alex Fine—continued, "My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in."
Last November, Cassie filed a lawsuit against the music mogul accusing him of rape and abuse, with her describing a 2016 incident at a hotel matching what the surveillance video shows. Diddy—who had denied Cassie's allegations and settled her lawsuit the day after it was filed—also released a response to the newly released CNN footage May 19.
"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," he said in an Instagram video. "I was f--ked up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."
The 54-year-old added, "I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. Had to go into therapy, go into rehab. Had to ask God for His mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."
