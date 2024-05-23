Cassie Gets Support From Kelly Rowland & More After Speaking Out About Sean "Diddy" Combs Assault Video

Cassie's social media message comes less than a week after CNN released a video, which E! News has not independently verified, in which Diddy can be seen pulling Cassie to the ground and kicking her multiple times, with later footage showing him throwing an object at her.

"Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet," Cassie, 37, who dated Diddy on and off for more than a decade starting in 2007, wrote in her May 23 post. "The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become."

And the "Long Way 2 Go" singer—who shares daughters Frankie, 4, and Sunny, 2, with husband Alex Fine—continued, "My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in."

Last November, Cassie filed a lawsuit against the music mogul accusing him of rape and abuse, with her describing a 2016 incident at a hotel matching what the surveillance video shows. Diddy—who had denied Cassie's allegations and settled her lawsuit the day after it was filed—also released a response to the newly released CNN footage May 19.

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," he said in an Instagram video. "I was f--ked up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

The 54-year-old added, "I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. Had to go into therapy, go into rehab. Had to ask God for His mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."

