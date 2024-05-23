NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Cassie Gets Support From Kelly Rowland & More After Speaking Out About Sean "Diddy" Combs Assault Video

After Cassie released a statement in response to a 2016 video showing her ex Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting her in a hotel hallway, stars like Chloe Bailey and Tinashe sent the singer love.

Watch: Cassie Ventura’s Lawyer Responds to Diddy’s Apology Video

Stars are showing their support for Cassie

The "Me & U" singer shared a heartfelt message about surviving domestic violence and her recovery journey in the wake of CNN surfacing a 2016 security camera video showing Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting her. And as she broke her silence, her friends and fans flooded her post with love. 

"In every echo of your bravery, Cassie, there lies a melody of hope that dances through the silence," Jeannie Mai commented under the May 23 statement. "Your voice has been a shield and sanctuary for many, including me. Thank you for turning your fight into your light."

Tinashe expressed, "Sending so much love to you sweetheart ! We love u," while Chloe Bailey simply wrote, "We love you so much Cassie."

Destiny's Child alums Kelly Rowland and LeToya Luckett also chimed in, with Kelly dropping some heart and prayer emojis, and LeToya adding, "You are so loved. Your strength is admirable and your heart is so big." 

Many stars, including TLC's Chilli, Shay Mitchell, Charity Lawson, Reggie Bush and Leigh-Anne Pinnock expressed their support by way of emojis. 

Deal or No Deal's Claudia Jordan also emphasized the lasting effects Cassie's coming forward will have. 

"I hope you realize how your bravery against a seemingly untouchable giant gave so many other women and men the confidence to come forward too!" she wrote. "You suffered for too long and we love to see you properly loved and protected now beautiful! Thank you for not being afraid to go first!!"

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic,

Cassie's social media message comes less than a week after CNN released a video, which E! News has not independently verified, in which Diddy can be seen pulling Cassie to the ground and kicking her multiple times, with later footage showing him throwing an object at her. 

"Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet," Cassie, 37, who dated Diddy on and off for more than a decade starting in 2007, wrote in her May 23 post. "The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become."

And the "Long Way 2 Go" singer—who shares daughters Frankie, 4, and Sunny, 2, with husband Alex Fine—continued, "My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in."

Last November, Cassie filed a lawsuit against the music mogul accusing him of rape and abuse, with her describing a 2016 incident at a hotel matching what the surveillance video shows. Diddy—who had denied Cassie's allegations and settled her lawsuit the day after it was filed—also released a response to the newly released CNN footage May 19. 

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," he said in an Instagram video. "I was f--ked up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

The 54-year-old added, "I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. Had to go into therapy, go into rehab. Had to ask God for His mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."

Keep reading to unravel the legal troubles currently facing Diddy.

GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Search Warrants Executed on Diddy’s L.A. and Miami Properties

Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed search warrants at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami properties on March 25, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to NBC News.  

The sources told the outlet the warrant was out of the Southern District of New York, and a spokesperson for HSI New York confirmed to E! News it “executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners.” 

Law enforcement sources told NBC News the music mogul was in the Miami area when the search warrants were executed. 

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

News about the investigation broke after Combs faced allegations of sexual misconduct in lawsuits filed by multiple accusers starting in November, with the musician denying the allegations. 

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday,” he wrote in a December statement posted on Instagram. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.” 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Diddy’s Attorney Speaks Out

The day after HSI executed the search warrants at Combs' L.A. and Miami properties, his lawyer spoke out

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," attorney Aaron Dyer said in a March 26 statement to E! News. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated." 

Dyer noted Combs “was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”  

“Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way,” his lawyer's statement continued. “This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads  to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.” 

Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images

And Dyer expressed Combs' intent to defend himself.

“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations,” he added. “Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs

Details About the Raid Revealed

As for what actually went down during the searches, multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the warrant told NBC News authorities with the Department of Homeland Security seized phones from Combs’ home in Miami before he was scheduled to travel to the Bahamas, and several sources familiar with the matter added that guns were discovered during the search.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

One source familiar with the matter also told NBC News three women and one man were interviewed by prosecutors and investigators from the Southern District of New York about allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms purportedly tied to Combs.

Miami-Dade Police Department

Diddy’s Associate Brendan Paul Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession

On the same day the search warrants were executed at Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles properties, one of his associates, Brendan Paul, was arrested by the Miami-Dade police on suspicion of drug possession, a law enforcement source familiar with the matter told NBC News

According to the Miami-Dade arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet, Paul was taken into custody for allegedly possessing suspected cocaine and suspected marijuana candy. 

Prison records obtained by NBC News show Paul was released on March 26 after posting bond.

“We do not plan on trying this case in the media,” Paul’s attorney Brian Bieber said in a statement obtained by the outlet, “all issues will be dealt with in court.” 

