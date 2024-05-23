Urban Outfitters' Memorial Day Mega Sale is Here: Score a $590 Sweater for $18 & More Deals Up to 97% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As summer approaches, now's the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with stylish, up-to-date pieces that enhance your fashion sense. Plus, with Memorial Day just around the corner, it's crucial to act fast and take advantage of the best deals offered by your favorite brands such as Banana Republic, Michael Kors, Anthropologie, and more. Urban Outfitters' extra 40% off sale couldn't have arrived at a better moment, providing unbeatable prices on everything you need to create a chic, adaptable wardrobe for the upcoming sunny days.
Whether you're seeking the latest summer trends or eye-catching accents to elevate your living space, this massive sale-on-sale is your one-stop shopping destination. Browse through a diverse selection of discounted items that seamlessly blend contemporary designs with effortlessly cool style, from $6 dresses & $12 rompers to $23 sneakers, $36 faux leather jackets & more.
With savings this good, there's no better time to treat yourself to a shopping spree and snag those items you've been eyeing. So, grab your wishlist and get ready to score big during Urban Outfitters' extra 40% off sale extravaganza!
Silence + Noise Yasemine Asymmetrical Maxi Dress
Designed to flatter with its body-hugging silhouette and unique asymmetrical neckline, this contemporary maxi dress is completed with a chic side slit for a touch of allure. It's perfect for those seeking modern elegance with a hint of edge and is made with stretchy knit fabric.
Urban Renewal Remade Bow Painted Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Indulge in the charm of individuality with this hand-painted sweater from Urban Renewal. Each vintage sweatshirt is revitalized with a unique painted effect and adorned with a delightful bow motif. Also available in white.
UO Samara Mesh Strapless Slit Midi Dress
This must-have mesh midi dress is styled with a versatile strapless silhouette and constructed with soft, stretchy lightweight mesh. The bodycon fit also features a chic side slit at the midi hem and a flattering lettuce-edge finish. Effortlessly stylish and exclusively available at Urban Outfitters, it's a top-rated choice for any occasion.
BDG Leah Waffle Knit Zip-Up Hoodie Sweatshirt
Meet the BDG Leah Hoodie, a casual-chic piece made from ultra-soft waffle thermal knit. With its cropped silhouette and relaxed fit, this zip-up sweatshirt boasts a cozy hood, convenient side pockets, and a front zip closure. Available in seven versatile colors, it's the perfect blend of comfort and style.
BDG Shannen Off-The-Shoulder Long Sleeve Tee
Elevate your basics with this long sleeve top from BDG. Crafted from a soft, stretchy knit, this wardrobe essential boasts a fitted silhouette and a chic off-the-shoulder neckline. Available in seven versatile hues, it's the perfect blend of comfort and style for any occasion.
Rocket Dog Flair Patchwork High-Top Platform Sneaker
Level up your style with the Rocket Dog Platform Sneaker. Made with patchwork corduroy and accented with soft fleece trim, these sneakers offer both comfort and effortlessly cool flair. With a lace-up silhouette and platform rubber sole, they're perfect for adding a touch of personality to any outfit.
Kimchi Blue Candice Asymmetrical Cap Sleeve Top
This chic, super trendy Kimchi Blue top is fitted with a sleek longline design and a flattering slim fit. Its unique asymmetrical hem and cap sleeves complement a scooped neckline, finished elegantly with a satin ribbon tie under the bust for an adjustable, stylish touch.
BDG Sean Faux Leather Harrington Jacket
Elevate your wardrobe with the timeless BDG Sean Faux Leather Harrington Jacket. Constructed with luxurious faux leather, it's styled wtih an oversized fit, pointed collar, and elasticated hem for effortless style. Finished with a signature BDG Jeans logo motif at the back, it's a must-have statement piece.
Estelle Floor Mirror
Finish your space with a touch of glamour and functionality courtesy of the Estelle Floor Mirror. Featuring a sleek metal frame with elegant curves, this bespoke piece leans against your wall to offer a flawless reflection of your style. Exclusively crafted to order, it's a unique addition available only at Urban Outfitters.
BDG Rae Carpenter Pant
The BDG Rae Carpenter Pant is a closet must-have with its mid-rise and wide-leg silhouette. Designed with utility in mind, it boasts zipped and foldover pockets on the legs for added functionality. Additionally, it features an elasticated waistband at the back and hits just below the ankle to offer both style and practicality.
UO Savanah Knit Long Sleeve Romper
This monochromatic romper is a sleek and versatile piece crafted from a cozy, stretchy knit blend. Its long sleeves and fitted bodice effortlessly blend with the playful flair of swingy shorts, all accentuated by a chic square neckline for a touch of modern charm.
Kimchi Blue Mae Retro Baguette Bag
Step out in '90s-inspired flair with the Kimchi Blue Mae Retro Baguette Bag. Crafted from premium faux leather, this structured shoulder bag features a nostalgic turnlock closure and retro-printed lining, embodying the essence of vintage chic with a modern twist.
Out From Under Bec Low-Rise Micro Fitted Mini Skort
Meet the Out From Under Micro Fitted Mini Skort, a sporty-chic essential. Embrace its ultra-short, snug fit and low-rise allure, complete with sleek hidden shorts for an effortlessly trendy look.
Smoko Beet Mochi Plushie
Transform your cuddle sessions with the Smoko Beet Mochi Plushie! Constructed from ultra-soft polyester, this adorable plushie showcases a charming beet silhouette with adorable embroidery and vibrant green leafy accents for hair. Perfect for adding a cozy touch to your bed, sofa, or shelves.
