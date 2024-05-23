Amy Robach Shares Glimpse at 18-Year-Old Daughter Annalise Heading Off to Prom

Amy Robach's daughter was dressed to impress.
After all, Annalise McIntosh was glammed up and ready to go to her senior prom in some sweet photos posted by the former GMA3: What You Need to Know on May 22.
In the Instagram post, the 18-year-old donned a long black gown with a plunging v-neckline and a silver ring in the center. She held onto a small blush pink bouquet of roses alongside her mom, who wore a black skirt, starry black tank top and matching sandals. In the second photo, Annalise looked picture-perfect as she posed alongside her friends before the dance. Amy simply captioned the memory with a rose emoji, "Senior prom 2024."
But prom was just the most recent milestone for the high schooler, who also turned 18 two weeks before. Amy—who shares Annalise and 21-year-old daughter Ava McIntosh—with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, reflected on the big birthday with photos of the mother-daughter duo.
"And just like that, you're 18," Amy wrote in her May 10 Instagram post. "My Annie, Anna banana... Happy Birthday! You have always made everyone around you laugh and smile, you've been a joy to love and guide, and now on this last day of high school, I'm so excited for what's to come!"
Following the headlines surrounding her romance with her former co-anchor, T.J. Holmes, Amy admitted that navigating her relationship with her daughters took major work initially. But since then, the trio's bond has continued to grow.
"It's just nice to see everything becoming normal and getting easier and effortless," the 51-year-old noted on the Amy and T.J. podcast in January. "Because it was effort before, and maybe that was just us putting the effort on the situation, but it's been great."
