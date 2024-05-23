NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Amy Robach Shares Glimpse at 18-Year-Old Daughter Annalise Heading Off to Prom

Amy Robach shined the spotlight on her daughter Annalise McIntosh, whom she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, as the 18-year-old posed for prom photos ahead of the event.

Amy Robach's daughter was dressed to impress.

After all, Annalise McIntosh was glammed up and ready to go to her senior prom in some sweet photos posted by the former GMA3: What You Need to Know on May 22.

In the Instagram post, the 18-year-old donned a long black gown with a plunging v-neckline and a silver ring in the center. She held onto a small blush pink bouquet of roses alongside her mom, who wore a black skirt, starry black tank top and matching sandals. In the second photo, Annalise looked picture-perfect as she posed alongside her friends before the dance. Amy simply captioned the memory with a rose emoji, "Senior prom 2024."

But prom was just the most recent milestone for the high schooler, who also turned 18 two weeks before. Amy—who shares Annalise and 21-year-old daughter Ava McIntosh—with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, reflected on the big birthday with photos of the mother-daughter duo.

"And just like that, you're 18," Amy wrote in her May 10 Instagram post. "My Annie, Anna banana... Happy Birthday! You have always made everyone around you laugh and smile, you've been a joy to love and guide, and now on this last day of high school, I'm so excited for what's to come!"

Amy Robach/Instagram

Following the headlines surrounding her romance with her former co-anchor, T.J. Holmes, Amy admitted that navigating her relationship with her daughters took major work initially. But since then, the trio's bond has continued to grow.

"It's just nice to see everything becoming normal and getting easier and effortless," the 51-year-old noted on the Amy and T.J. podcast in January. "Because it was effort before, and maybe that was just us putting the effort on the situation, but it's been great."

Now, keep reading to see more celebrity kids and their proud parents take on prom.

Instagram
Deacon Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son posed on a putting green in a dark grey suit and pink flower corsage before heading to prom.

Amy Robach/Instagram

Annalise McIntosh

Amy Robach and Tim McIntosh's daughter donned a black gown with a plunging v-neckline and silver ring center while posing alongside her mom. The former GMA3: What You Need to Know simply captioned the post with a rose emoji, "Senior prom 2024."

Instagram
Lola Ray Facinelli

Jennie Garth showed off her sewing skills on Instagram, writing, "Ok, so tbh when my daughter said 'I wanna make my prom dress' she really meant 'Mom I want you to make my prom dress.'"

"Guys, sewing isn't my thing!!" added the actress, who shares Lola with ex Peter Facinelli. "But somehow I pulled it off!"

TikTok
Iris Apatow

Ahead of the big dance, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann's daughter made a TikTok with friends to show off their stylish ensembles.

Instagram
Elliott Stephanopoulos

Ali Wentworth posted an Instagram photo of her eldest daughter standing next to dad George Stephanopoulos on prom night, clarifying, "That is not her date...."

Instagram
Joaquin Consuelos

"Prom Night 2021," Kelly Ripa, who shares her son with husband Mark Consuelos, wrote on Instagram. "Joaquin and Melissa."

Instagram
Natalia Bryant

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant's eldest daughter was pretty in pink on prom night. 

Instagram

Maddie Watson

Jamie Lynn Spears' oldest daughter towered over her in this junior prom photo.

Instagram / Nicole Murphy
Bella Murphy

Eddie Murphy's ex Nicole Murphy posted this photo of their daughter.

Instagram / Jessica Seinfeld
Sascha Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld's daughter looked all grown up in this prom pic.

Instagram / Caleb McLaughlin
Caleb McLaughlin

The Stranger Things star looks dapper in his tux.

Instagram
Lola Consuelos

"It only took 20 hours," Kelly Rupa joked of her and Mark Consuelos' daughter on Instagram, "but we finally got two approved prom photos."

Instagram
Jaden Smith & Amandla Stenberg

The son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith struck a pose with the Hunger Games alum before heading to prom. Shaking up the internet, the singer skipped the suit and opted for a dress-like outfit—we stan!

Instagram
Paris Jackson

Seeing blue! The daughter of Michael Jackson rocked a turquoise 'do to the big dance, writing on Instagram, "only true friends dye their hair to match their gal's prom gown."

Instagram
Amelia Gray Hamlin

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughter stunned in a simple (but striking!) red strap dress for prom night. "PROM 2019," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captioned her Instagram post. "#ProudMama."

Instagram
Yara Shahidi

The Grown-ish actress went for a high-fashion moment for the fun-filled occasion. She wears a multi-colored green dress, strappy sandals and accessories with timeless pieces (like a black clutch and gold earrings).

Instagram
Lola Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter looked lovely in a lavender slip gown. She kept things minimal with sleek straight hair and natural makeup. "Prom night 2018," the 48-year-old talk show host captioned the adorable picture.

Instagram
Elle Fanning

The Maleficent actress looks like a real-life princess in this larger-than-life ball gown. "Reliving my Senior Prom," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you, @basquitwat for flying out since I could not be home and making our prom night one to remember forever!"

Instagram
Gaten Matarazzo

The Stranger Things star suited up for prom with his girlfriend. "Do-over!!!! I like this first pic better," he wrote. "Junior prom with my best friends and the most beautiful girlfriend ever."

Instagram
Ming Lee Simmons

Kimora Lee Simmons shared a heartfelt message about her daughter and ex Russell Simmons' daughter before the big dance. "OMG!! My baby's going to junior PROM!! I've been emotional and crying all week and alllll day," the fashion designer posted on Instagram. "oh, and mama made this dress! And I made that beauty that's wearing it!"

Instagram
Rowan Blanchard

It's a date! The Girl Meets World star attended the dance with her BFF, writing on Instagram, "Ah!!! I went to prom with @yarashahidi."

Instagram
Ariana Biermann

"Prom w my love," the daughter of Kim Zolciak wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of her and her date. She dazzled in a white strapless lace Sherri Hill dress and silver platform pumps.

Instagram
Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook

Christie Brinkley's daughter went to the big dance with a special someone, writing on Instagram, "Me and my sexy azz bahamian surfer musician prom date."

Instagram
Harley Quinn Smith & Lily-Rose Depp

Famous pairings! Kevin Smith's daughter and Johnny Depp's daughter took a break from acting to attend their high school prom.

Instagram
Dylan Douglas

The son of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas donned a classic black and white tux for the special occasion.

