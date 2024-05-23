Amy Robach Shares Glimpse at 18-Year-Old Daughter Annalise Heading Off to Prom

Watch : Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Looks All Grown Up in Prom Pics

Amy Robach's daughter was dressed to impress.

After all, Annalise McIntosh was glammed up and ready to go to her senior prom in some sweet photos posted by the former GMA3: What You Need to Know on May 22.

In the Instagram post, the 18-year-old donned a long black gown with a plunging v-neckline and a silver ring in the center. She held onto a small blush pink bouquet of roses alongside her mom, who wore a black skirt, starry black tank top and matching sandals. In the second photo, Annalise looked picture-perfect as she posed alongside her friends before the dance. Amy simply captioned the memory with a rose emoji, "Senior prom 2024."

But prom was just the most recent milestone for the high schooler, who also turned 18 two weeks before. Amy—who shares Annalise and 21-year-old daughter Ava McIntosh—with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, reflected on the big birthday with photos of the mother-daughter duo.