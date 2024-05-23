Cassie Breaks Silence After Sean "Diddy" Combs Assault Video Resurfaces

Watch : Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Ex Misa Hylton Speaks Out After Release of Cassie Assault Video

*Warning: This story contains details of domestic violence.

Cassie is feeling the love after a difficult journey.

Days after CNN published a 2016 surveillance video showing Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting the "Me & U" singer, she's sharing a message of gratitude.

"Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet," Cassie—who was in an on-off relationship with the rapper for over a decade starting in 2007—began her May 23 Instagram post. "The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but the is only the beginning."

"Domestic Violence is THE issue," she continued. "It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past."

The 37-year-old went on to express that her only ask is for everyone to open their hearts to believing victims "the first time."