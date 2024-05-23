Cassie Breaks Silence After Sean "Diddy" Combs Assault Video Resurfaces

*Warning: This story contains details of domestic violence.
Cassie is feeling the love after a difficult journey.
Days after CNN published a 2016 surveillance video showing Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting the "Me & U" singer, she's sharing a message of gratitude.
"Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet," Cassie—who was in an on-off relationship with the rapper for over a decade starting in 2007—began her May 23 Instagram post. "The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but the is only the beginning."
"Domestic Violence is THE issue," she continued. "It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past."
The 37-year-old went on to express that her only ask is for everyone to open their hearts to believing victims "the first time."
As she noted, it takes a lot of heart to speak out. And to "tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in," she wrote. "I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear."
"Reach out to your people," she added, "don't cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone."
Cassie, who shares daughters Frankie, 4, and Sunny, 2, with husband Alex Fine, concluded her message by sharing that her healing journey is ongoing.
"But this support means everything to me," she wrote. "Thank you."
In the video, published by CNN May 17, Diddy can be seen grabbing Cassie, pulling her to the ground and kicking her multiple times.
The footage, which E! News has not independently verified, later appears to show Diddy picking up an object from a table and throw it at Cassie, an incident she detailed in her November lawsuit against her ex, in which she accused him of rape and abuse.
Diddy, 54, who denied Cassie's lawsuit accusations at the time and settled the lawsuit with her a day after it was filed, addressed the surveillance footage in a video message May 19.
"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," he said in the Instagram video. "I was f--ked up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."
"I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now," the Bad Boy Records founder continued. "I went and I sought out professional help. Had to go into therapy, go into rehab. Had to ask God for His mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."
