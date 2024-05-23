How Jennifer Lopez’s Costar Simu Liu Came to Her Defense After Ben Affleck Breakup Question

Simu Liu has Jennifer Lopez's back.
After the Atlas actress was put on the spot with a question about her rumored breakup from Ben Affleck at a recent press conference, the Marvel star took a moment to hype up his costar.
"You know what doesn't get mentioned enough if I could just end on one thing," Simu said during the press conference May 22, before going on to emphasize Jennifer's importance in the film alongside himself and Sterling K. Brown, "is that Jen is a producer on this movie—and the reason why I'm here and the reason why Sterling was in this beautiful movie is because Jen cares."
The 35-year-old continued, "Jen cares about things like representation and diversity and she's a boss and she's an incredible creative and an icon and that's what I think we should celebrate her for today."
After his impassioned comment, Jennifer—who shares 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex Marc Anthony—thanked him and the duo hugged. And before Simu came to Jennifer's defense, she had a quick response to the question about her personal life.
After the inquiry was given, Jennifer laughed before leaning into her microphone and adding, "You know better than that."
To which, Simu also politely, but firmly shut down the comment.
"Okay we're not doing that," he quickly jumped in. "Thank you so much guys, really appreciate it. C'mon. Don't come in here with that energy, please."
Amid the press for the 54-year-old's latest Netflix film, all eyes have been on her relationship with the Good Will Hunting alum after multiple outlets reported they were living apart.
However, both Ben—who shares children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 with ex Jennifer Garner—and Hustlers actress continued to wear their wedding rings, and were even spotted out and about in Los Angeles May 20, heading in and out of the BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood.
Despite the chatter, the pair—who first dated, and were engaged in the early aughts before rekindling a relationship in 2021—are looking ahead.
Keep reading to relive their greatest love story never told: