How Jennifer Lopez’s Costar Simu Liu Came to Her Defense After Ben Affleck Breakup Question

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Brings Up Ben Affleck Amid Separation Rumors

Simu Liu has Jennifer Lopez's back.

After the Atlas actress was put on the spot with a question about her rumored breakup from Ben Affleck at a recent press conference, the Marvel star took a moment to hype up his costar.

"You know what doesn't get mentioned enough if I could just end on one thing," Simu said during the press conference May 22, before going on to emphasize Jennifer's importance in the film alongside himself and Sterling K. Brown, "is that Jen is a producer on this movie—and the reason why I'm here and the reason why Sterling was in this beautiful movie is because Jen cares."

The 35-year-old continued, "Jen cares about things like representation and diversity and she's a boss and she's an incredible creative and an icon and that's what I think we should celebrate her for today."

After his impassioned comment, Jennifer—who shares 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex Marc Anthony—thanked him and the duo hugged. And before Simu came to Jennifer's defense, she had a quick response to the question about her personal life.