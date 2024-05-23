NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals
Exclusive

How Pregnant Vanessa Hudgens Feels About Her Kids Watching Her Movies One Day

Vanessa Hudgens, who is pregnant with her and husband Cole Tucker's first baby, is looking forward to a lot about motherhood—including sharing projects like The Masked Singer with her kids.

Watch: Vanessa Hudgens Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Cole Tucker!

Vanessa Hudgens is soarin', flyin' into motherhood.

And with the High School Musical alum and husband Cole Tucker's first baby on the way, there is one thing she's already looking forward to as a mom: sharing her work with her future little ones. 

"I'll show my kids all my work," Vanessa told E! News in an exclusive interview. "That's why I chose things along the way in my career. I wanted to make sure that when I did have kids, there would be something for them to watch at every age." (For more with Vanessa, tune into E! News tonight, May 23 at 11 p.m.) 

And that includes the 35-year-old's two newest projects: her winning stint as the Goldfish on season 11 of The Masked Singer, as well as her work in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which is in theaters June 5. Both made extra special because Vanessa was pregnant while filming. 

When it comes to the action-packed Bad Boys—which resumed filming following the end of the Hollywood strikes in the fall of 2023, just months before the Princess Switch star would reveal her baby bump at the 2024 Oscars in March—the film allowed her future child to add stunts to his or resume. 

photos
Vanessa Hudgens' Pregnancy Style

"It's really cute," she confided. "I'm like, 'I have a little action baby.'"

Instagram / Vanessa Hudgens

An action baby, and a winning baby. After all, Vanessa took home first place on The Masked Singer—an accomplishment made all the more meaningful by the show's premise.

"Being a winner is always amazing," Vanessa said of her time as Goldfish. "Especially when it had nothing to do with Vanessa Hudgens and had everything to do with what's inside and what I actually bring to the table. It was a really beautiful journey for me to be able to go on and it really caught me by surprise how emotional it made me."

And see all the celebrities that were unmasked during season 11 of the Fox series, keep reading. 

- Reporting by Noel Gutierrez-Morfin

Michael Becker/FOX

Book: Eliminated Week 1

The Book was revealed as comedian Kevin Hart, who only competed on the premiere episode March 6 to prank pal Nick Cannon.

Michael Becker/FOX/Getty Images

Afghan Hound: Eliminated Week 2

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley was the first actual contestant sent home during the second week.

Michael Becker/FOX/Getty Images

Spaghetti and Meatballs: Eliminated Week 3

Restaurateur Joe Bastianich said "ciao" to the competition after being revealed as Spaghetti and Meatballs.

Michael Becker/FOX

Lion: Eliminated Weed 4

TV host Billy Bush entered the competition as a wild card during week four but was abruptly eliminated.

Michael Becker/FOX/Lester Cohen/Getty Images for City of Hope

Lizard: Eliminated Week 5

Sisqo, singer of the 2000 mega-hit "Thong Song," was unmasked as Lizard during week five.

Michael Becker/FOX/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Lovebird: Eliminated Week 6

The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood was behind the Lovebird costume and was sent home during Transformers week.

Michael Becker/FOX/Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Buca, Inc.

Koala: Eliminated Week 6

Introduced as a wild card contestant during week six, retired football star DeMarcus Ware was eliminated and unmasked as Koala.

Michael Becker/FOX/Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Ugly Sweater: Eliminated Week 7

Music icon Charlie Wilson was behind the Ugly Sweater mask and was sent home during week seven's double elimination.

Michael Becker/FOX/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Starfish: Eliminated Week 7

The Office alum Kate Flannery was unmasked as Starfish during week seven's double elimination.

Michael Becker/FOX; Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Miss Cleocatra: Eliminated Week 8

As Miss Cleocatra, Sister Act star Jenifer Lewis made a triumphant return to the stage nearly two years after her harrowing accident, in which she fell 10 feet from a balcony while on a trip to the Serengeti in Africa.

Michael Becker/FOX; Cara Robbins/Getty Images for Family Film and TV Awards

Seal: Eliminated Week 9

Just one week after joining the show as the season's final wild card contestant, former child star Corey Feldman was unmasked as Seal.

Michael Becker/FOX; Cassidy Araiza for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Beets: Eliminated Week 9

In a jaw-dropping double elimination, American Idol alums Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard were unearthed as the duo behind Beets.

Michael Becker/FOX; Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Poodle Moth: Eliminated Week 10

This is Chrissy Metz! The This Is Us star was unmasked as Poodle Moth during the quarterfinals.

Michael Becker/FOX/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Clock: Eliminated Week 11

Clock was revealed to be legendary singer Thelma Houston.

Michael Becker/FOX/FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Gumball: Runner-Up

Hart of Dixie and Friday Night Lights alum Scott Porter nearly took home the title, but ultimately came in second place during the May 22 season 11 finale.

Michael Becker/FOX/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Goldfish: Winner

Former High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens won season 11 as Goldfish!

