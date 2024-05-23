How Pregnant Vanessa Hudgens Feels About Her Kids Watching Her Movies One Day

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Cole Tucker!

Vanessa Hudgens is soarin', flyin' into motherhood.

And with the High School Musical alum and husband Cole Tucker's first baby on the way, there is one thing she's already looking forward to as a mom: sharing her work with her future little ones.

"I'll show my kids all my work," Vanessa told E! News in an exclusive interview. "That's why I chose things along the way in my career. I wanted to make sure that when I did have kids, there would be something for them to watch at every age." (For more with Vanessa, tune into E! News tonight, May 23 at 11 p.m.)

And that includes the 35-year-old's two newest projects: her winning stint as the Goldfish on season 11 of The Masked Singer, as well as her work in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which is in theaters June 5. Both made extra special because Vanessa was pregnant while filming.

When it comes to the action-packed Bad Boys—which resumed filming following the end of the Hollywood strikes in the fall of 2023, just months before the Princess Switch star would reveal her baby bump at the 2024 Oscars in March—the film allowed her future child to add stunts to his or resume.