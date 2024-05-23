NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Paris Hilton Reveals the Area in Which She's "Going to Be the Strict Mom"

While Paris Hilton's son Phoenix, 16 months, and daughter London, 6 months, are still young, The Simple Life star is already thinking about boundaries with phones.

Watch: Paris Hilton's Surprisingly "Strict" Cell Phone Policy for Her Kids

Holding off on giving kids phones? Paris Hilton loves it.

While The Simple Life star's two kids with husband Carter Reum are still young—with son Phoenix celebrating his first birthday in January and daughter London entering the world six months ago—she's already thought about boundaries for letting them have phones or go on social media.   

"I'm going to try to not have them have a phone for a while," Paris said at The Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival in New York on May 21, per People, "because I think it's just…some of these kids are just getting phones at way too young of an age and there's just so many things online that I wouldn't even want my children to be exposed to. So I never thought I would say this, but I'm going to be the strict mom." 

She also suggested she wants to protect them from the negative sides of social media.

"I just want my children just to feel just so loved and seen and want to be that next generation of someone that brings positivity to the world and just to have big hearts and big loving," the heiress reportedly continued. "That's something that's really important to me."

Another thing that's important to her? Having Phoenix and London fully embrace life beyond their screens. 

"And also to live a world outside of social media and being on their phone all the time," the 43-year-old added, per the magazine. "So I feel that's really taken a lot from children. Kids are not going outside anymore and playing as much because everyone's just so busy on their phones."

So while Paris has more than 26 million Instagram followers and says she "invented the selfie," she reportedly added, "Hopefully my kids won't be as addicted to social media as I am."

The Paris: The Memoir author has also put a lot of thought into how much she'll share about her kids on her own channels. After all, she waited a full month before posting any photos of Phoenix's face and revealed the first photos of London in April.    

"I feel like my life has just been so public with everything," Paris told E! News that month about her decision to wait on debuting her daughter. "So I just wanted to keep my little girl to me." 

To see some of the family photos Paris has shared so far, keep reading.

