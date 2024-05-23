Paris Hilton Reveals the Area in Which She's "Going to Be the Strict Mom"

Watch : Paris Hilton's Surprisingly "Strict" Cell Phone Policy for Her Kids

Holding off on giving kids phones? Paris Hilton loves it.

While The Simple Life star's two kids with husband Carter Reum are still young—with son Phoenix celebrating his first birthday in January and daughter London entering the world six months ago—she's already thought about boundaries for letting them have phones or go on social media.

"I'm going to try to not have them have a phone for a while," Paris said at The Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival in New York on May 21, per People, "because I think it's just…some of these kids are just getting phones at way too young of an age and there's just so many things online that I wouldn't even want my children to be exposed to. So I never thought I would say this, but I'm going to be the strict mom."

She also suggested she wants to protect them from the negative sides of social media.

"I just want my children just to feel just so loved and seen and want to be that next generation of someone that brings positivity to the world and just to have big hearts and big loving," the heiress reportedly continued. "That's something that's really important to me."