How Vanessa Hudgens Leaned on Her High School Musical Experience on The Masked Singer

Vanessa Hudgens reminisced in an exclusive interview with E! News how her history of performing—including her time on High School Musical—prepared her for taking on The Masked Singer.

Watch: Vanessa Hudgens Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Cole Tucker!

For Vanessa Hudgens, being on The Masked Singer wasn't really the start of something new. 

After all, Vanessa is a seasoned pro when it comes to performing—dating back to her High School Musical days and beyond.

"I grew up doing musical theater," the 35-year-old told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "I've been performing since I was literally like 4 years old and singing professionally since I was like 7, so I've been doing it almost my entire life. All those hours don't go and disappear. I got to bring that with me into the work I constantly do. And this was a really beautiful and fun place to be able to share that."

So while Vanessa was taking to the stage long before she stepped into her role as Gabriella Montez, she conceded that every experience on a film set helps prepare her for the next one. 

"I feel like everything gives you better understanding and knowledge to then move forward through space with a bit more wisdom," Vanessa, who costars in the upcoming Bad Boys: Ride or Die film alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, added. "It's like the 10,000-hour rule, you just keep going and it amounts to something."

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker: Romance Rewind

And in this case, those 10,000 hours amounted to a winning turn as Goldfish on season 11 of The Masked Singer, ultimately beating out 14 other mystery celebrity contestants. 

Michael Becker / FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.

During the show's May 22 finale, Vanessa—who is currently expecting her first child with husband Cole Tucker—shared what her time on the competition series had meant to her. 

"I have loved being able to swim into new territories as the golden girl on this stage," she admitted. "As a little girl I was never really great at expressing myself. It's not really something I grew up around. But lately, I have been on a journey of self-discovery and being here I've been able to express myself so freely." 

The Princess Switch actress continued, "I come from a working-class family that has no connection to Hollywood whatsoever, so there's no reason I should have made it. But I'm proof that with enough love, hard work and dedication, you can truly do anything."

Ultimately only judges Rita Ora and Jenny McCarthy correctly guessed Vanessa to be the woman in the aquatic mask, while Robin Thicke previously guessed her to be Hilary Duff and Ken Jeong thought she was Nicole Scherzinger

Yet for Vanessa, her time on the show did make some things complicated in her personal life. As she joked onstage, "I've just been so excited to take this mask off and stare into Rita's eyes and be like, ‘Girl, this is why I couldn't hang out with you.'"

To see the rest of the celebrities the High School Musical alum beat out on The Masked Singer, keep reading. 

Michael Becker/FOX

Book: Eliminated Week 1

The Book was revealed as comedian Kevin Hart, who only competed on the premiere episode March 6 to prank pal Nick Cannon.

Michael Becker/FOX/Getty Images

Afghan Hound: Eliminated Week 2

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley was the first actual contestant sent home during the second week.

Michael Becker/FOX/Getty Images

Spaghetti and Meatballs: Eliminated Week 3

Restaurateur Joe Bastianich said "ciao" to the competition after being revealed as Spaghetti and Meatballs.

Michael Becker/FOX

Lion: Eliminated Weed 4

TV host Billy Bush entered the competition as a wild card during week four but was abruptly eliminated.

Michael Becker/FOX/Lester Cohen/Getty Images for City of Hope

Lizard: Eliminated Week 5

Sisqo, singer of the 2000 mega-hit "Thong Song," was unmasked as Lizard during week five.

Michael Becker/FOX/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Lovebird: Eliminated Week 6

The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood was behind the Lovebird costume and was sent home during Transformers week.

Michael Becker/FOX/Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Buca, Inc.

Koala: Eliminated Week 6

Introduced as a wild card contestant during week six, retired football star DeMarcus Ware was eliminated and unmasked as Koala.

Michael Becker/FOX/Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Ugly Sweater: Eliminated Week 7

Music icon Charlie Wilson was behind the Ugly Sweater mask and was sent home during week seven's double elimination.

Michael Becker/FOX/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Starfish: Eliminated Week 7

The Office alum Kate Flannery was unmasked as Starfish during week seven's double elimination.

Michael Becker/FOX; Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Miss Cleocatra: Eliminated Week 8

As Miss Cleocatra, Sister Act star Jenifer Lewis made a triumphant return to the stage nearly two years after her harrowing accident, in which she fell 10 feet from a balcony while on a trip to the Serengeti in Africa.

Michael Becker/FOX; Cara Robbins/Getty Images for Family Film and TV Awards

Seal: Eliminated Week 9

Just one week after joining the show as the season's final wild card contestant, former child star Corey Feldman was unmasked as Seal.

Michael Becker/FOX; Cassidy Araiza for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Beets: Eliminated Week 9

In a jaw-dropping double elimination, American Idol alums Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard were unearthed as the duo behind Beets.

Michael Becker/FOX; Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Poodle Moth: Eliminated Week 10

This is Chrissy Metz! The This Is Us star was unmasked as Poodle Moth during the quarterfinals.

Michael Becker/FOX/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Clock: Eliminated Week 11

Clock was revealed to be legendary singer Thelma Houston.

Michael Becker/FOX/FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Gumball: Runner-Up

Hart of Dixie and Friday Night Lights alum Scott Porter nearly took home the title, but ultimately came in second place during the May 22 season 11 finale.

Michael Becker/FOX/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Goldfish: Winner

Former High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens won season 11 as Goldfish!

