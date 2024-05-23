How Vanessa Hudgens Leaned on Her High School Musical Experience on The Masked Singer

For Vanessa Hudgens, being on The Masked Singer wasn't really the start of something new.
After all, Vanessa is a seasoned pro when it comes to performing—dating back to her High School Musical days and beyond.
"I grew up doing musical theater," the 35-year-old told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "I've been performing since I was literally like 4 years old and singing professionally since I was like 7, so I've been doing it almost my entire life. All those hours don't go and disappear. I got to bring that with me into the work I constantly do. And this was a really beautiful and fun place to be able to share that."
So while Vanessa was taking to the stage long before she stepped into her role as Gabriella Montez, she conceded that every experience on a film set helps prepare her for the next one.
"I feel like everything gives you better understanding and knowledge to then move forward through space with a bit more wisdom," Vanessa, who costars in the upcoming Bad Boys: Ride or Die film alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, added. "It's like the 10,000-hour rule, you just keep going and it amounts to something."
And in this case, those 10,000 hours amounted to a winning turn as Goldfish on season 11 of The Masked Singer, ultimately beating out 14 other mystery celebrity contestants.
During the show's May 22 finale, Vanessa—who is currently expecting her first child with husband Cole Tucker—shared what her time on the competition series had meant to her.
"I have loved being able to swim into new territories as the golden girl on this stage," she admitted. "As a little girl I was never really great at expressing myself. It's not really something I grew up around. But lately, I have been on a journey of self-discovery and being here I've been able to express myself so freely."
The Princess Switch actress continued, "I come from a working-class family that has no connection to Hollywood whatsoever, so there's no reason I should have made it. But I'm proof that with enough love, hard work and dedication, you can truly do anything."
Ultimately only judges Rita Ora and Jenny McCarthy correctly guessed Vanessa to be the woman in the aquatic mask, while Robin Thicke previously guessed her to be Hilary Duff and Ken Jeong thought she was Nicole Scherzinger.
Yet for Vanessa, her time on the show did make some things complicated in her personal life. As she joked onstage, "I've just been so excited to take this mask off and stare into Rita's eyes and be like, ‘Girl, this is why I couldn't hang out with you.'"
