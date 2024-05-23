How Vanessa Hudgens Leaned on Her High School Musical Experience on The Masked Singer

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Cole Tucker!

For Vanessa Hudgens, being on The Masked Singer wasn't really the start of something new.

After all, Vanessa is a seasoned pro when it comes to performing—dating back to her High School Musical days and beyond.

"I grew up doing musical theater," the 35-year-old told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "I've been performing since I was literally like 4 years old and singing professionally since I was like 7, so I've been doing it almost my entire life. All those hours don't go and disappear. I got to bring that with me into the work I constantly do. And this was a really beautiful and fun place to be able to share that."

So while Vanessa was taking to the stage long before she stepped into her role as Gabriella Montez, she conceded that every experience on a film set helps prepare her for the next one.

"I feel like everything gives you better understanding and knowledge to then move forward through space with a bit more wisdom," Vanessa, who costars in the upcoming Bad Boys: Ride or Die film alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, added. "It's like the 10,000-hour rule, you just keep going and it amounts to something."