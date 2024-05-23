One Tree Hill's James Lafferty Reveals How His Wife Alexandra Feels About Show's Intense Fans

Watch : One Tree Hill Cast Reunite for Charity Basketball Game in North Carolina

James Lafferty's wife just gets it.

The One Tree Hill alum shared that Alexandra Park—who he tied the knot with in 2022—is in awe of the teen drama's intense fanbase, explaining that she thinks it's "surreal."

"It's surreal for everybody involved," James exclusively told E! News during the One Tree Hill Charity Basketball Game on May 19, "for me included."

Noting that he "never gets used to" the attention, the 38-year-old added, "But in the best way."

James—who starred as Nathan Scott on the early 2000s series—noted that he's particularly honored to have been a part of the TV show when reuniting with his costars for events like the charity basketball game, which was held in Wilmington, North Carolina, and raised over $112,000 for the V Foundation for Cancer.

"It feels great to play a small part in supporting the [foundation's] progress," he said. "It means the world for us to be drawn back together. It means the world for us to be able to interact personally with the best fans in the world, and to be able to do it all for a good cause."