One Tree Hill's James Lafferty Reveals How His Wife Alexandra Feels About Show's Intense Fans

James Lafferty's wife just gets it.
The One Tree Hill alum shared that Alexandra Park—who he tied the knot with in 2022—is in awe of the teen drama's intense fanbase, explaining that she thinks it's "surreal."
"It's surreal for everybody involved," James exclusively told E! News during the One Tree Hill Charity Basketball Game on May 19, "for me included."
Noting that he "never gets used to" the attention, the 38-year-old added, "But in the best way."
James—who starred as Nathan Scott on the early 2000s series—noted that he's particularly honored to have been a part of the TV show when reuniting with his costars for events like the charity basketball game, which was held in Wilmington, North Carolina, and raised over $112,000 for the V Foundation for Cancer.
"It feels great to play a small part in supporting the [foundation's] progress," he said. "It means the world for us to be drawn back together. It means the world for us to be able to interact personally with the best fans in the world, and to be able to do it all for a good cause."
The Haunting of Hill House actor added, "I couldn't think of anything better."
Among those James shared a sweet One Tree Hill reunion with? Bryan Greenberg (who played Jake Jagielski), Stephen Colletti (Chase Adams), Paul Johannson (Dan Scott) and Craig Sheffer (Keith Scott). And to make the event even more nostalgic, all 13 of the returning cast members broke off into two teams for the game, which took place in the gym where many of the show's basketball scenes were filmed.
"Just being back in this gym in particular where we actually shot the show and being with all the guys who originally played on the Ravens basketball team, it's surreal and it's wonderful," James said. "Some of these guys, I haven't seen for a very long time. Some of them I have. But to have all of us together again, it's incredible. It's a gift."
- Reporting by Denise Albert
