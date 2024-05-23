Jennifer Lopez’s Answer to Ben Affleck Breakup Question Will Leave Your Jaw on the Floor

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Brings Up Ben Affleck Amid Separation Rumors

Jennifer Lopez refuses to let speculation play her for a fool.

That's why she had no problem shutting down a question about the breakup rumors surrounding herself and husband Ben Affleck. During a recent press conference for her new Netflix movie Atlas, J.Lo was asked point blank by a reporter to address her "situation" with the Oscar winner.

Her answer? After briefly laughing it off, the multi-hyphenate put up a serious front, leaned in and—as seen in footage captured by El Gordo y la Flaca—jokingly told the interviewer, "You know better than that."

One of her fellow panelists also scolded the question, saying into the mic, "C'mon, don't come in here with that."

But that's not to say Jennifer is refusing to talk about Ben. In fact, she did a quick mention of the Justice League star—who she married in Las Vegas in July 2022, before saying "I do" again a month later in Georgia—during her May 20 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.