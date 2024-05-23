NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Jennifer Lopez’s Answer to Ben Affleck Breakup Question Will Leave Your Jaw on the Floor

Jennifer Lopez was asked point blank about the truth behind those Ben Affleck divorce rumors during a recent press conference for her Netflix movie Atlas. Find out her answer.

By Gabrielle Chung May 23, 2024 2:11 AMTags
Jennifer LopezBen AffleckCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Brings Up Ben Affleck Amid Separation Rumors

Jennifer Lopez refuses to let speculation play her for a fool.

That's why she had no problem shutting down a question about the breakup rumors surrounding herself and husband Ben Affleck. During a recent press conference for her new Netflix movie Atlas, J.Lo was asked point blank by a reporter to address her "situation" with the Oscar winner.

Her answer? After briefly laughing it off, the multi-hyphenate put up a serious front, leaned in and—as seen in footage captured by El Gordo y la Flacajokingly told the interviewer, "You know better than that."

One of her fellow panelists also scolded the question, saying into the mic, "C'mon, don't come in here with that."

But that's not to say Jennifer is refusing to talk about Ben. In fact, she did a quick mention of the Justice League star—who she married in Las Vegas in July 2022, before saying "I do" again a month later in Georgia—during her May 20 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding

While sharing the story of how she met Barbra Streisand, Jennifer recalled the EGOT winner raving over the engagement ring Ben had given her, saying, "'So that's a big diamond.'" 

"It was so surreal," Jennifer recounted of the encounter, "but I was just so taken by her."

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer also cheekily referenced her marriage to Ben when talking about her 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. After explaining to host Jimmy Kimmel that her kids find it "awkward" to watch her perform in racy costumes, she quipped, "I do do sexy things at home sometimes, but they don't know that."

 

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Cheekily Reacts to Ben Affleck Breakup Question

2

Influencer’s 2-Year-Old Dies From Drowning in Pool While Parents Slept

3

High School Musical Star Wins Masked Singer Season 11

For what it's worth, Ben—who shares children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15 and Samuel, 12 with ex-wife Jennifer Garner—has not publicly addressed the divorce rumors. However, he was spotted with his wedding ring on during a May 19 outing with the "Jenny From the Block" artist, while she wore her platinum band to the Los Angeles premiere of Atlas on May 20.

For a closer look at J.Lo and Ben's self-described "Greatest Love Story Never Told," keep reading.

Mel/Getty Images
December 2001: Filming Gigli

The two prepare to film a scene for the movie in West Hollywood. The couple met on the set of the film.

Mel Bouzad/Getty Images
October 2002: Spotted in Beverly Hills

The two are spotted in the city.

Ben-Ari Finegold/Getty Images
November 2002: Filming Gigli and Engagement

The two film the movie on Will Rogers State Beach in Los Angeles. That month, the actor proposes to the actress with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Filming Jersey Girl

The two film the movie in New York City.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Leaving MTV's TRL

Is there anything more '00s than both Bennifer 1.0 and TRL?

Tom Kingston/WireImage
December 2002: Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of her film Maid in Manhattan.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
January 2003: Sundance

The two bundle up at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Chris Weeks/WireImage
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben as the superhero.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben and future ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 2003: Oscars

The two attend the Academy Awards together.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images
May 2003: Basketball Game

The two sit courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images
July 2003: Canada Trip

The two film a Dateline interview for NBC in Vancouver.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
July 2003: Gigli Premiere

The two appear at the premiere for their movie in Westwood, Calif.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
August 2003: Gigli Is Released

...it flops at the box office.

Christopher Polk/Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DCP
September 2003: Wedding Is Off

The two postpone their wedding. No future date is given.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
October 2003: Baseball Date

The two are seen at a Boston Red Sox game. The team is Ben's favorite.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
January 2004: It's Over

The two end their engagement.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
September 2021: Red Carpet Royalty

They're baaaack. On Sept. 10, the couple makes their first red carpet appearance in 18 years at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Last Duel

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images
September 2021: Look of Love

There's no denying J.Lo makes for a stunning plus-one! 

Robert Kamau/GC Images
September 2021: Back to the Stage

Ben supports J.Lo at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event in New York City, where she performed onstage. It marked her first music gig since she performed at VAX LIVE in May, where the actor also appeared onstage separately, fueling rumors of a rekindled romance.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
September 2021: Met Gala Debut

The two attend the Met Gala together for the first time.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
October 2021: PDA at Premiere

Jen and Ben put on a sizzling display on the red carpet at the premiere of his film The Last Duel in New York City.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
April 2022: Engaged Again!

Jennifer confirmed her engagement to the Gone Girl actor with a video posted to her On The JLo site, revealing a glimpse of her beautiful engagement ring with a green stone.

onthejlo.com
July 2022: Married!

On July 16, Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Pierre Suu/GC Images
July 2022: Post-Wedding Trip to Paris

The two vacation with her twins and two of his kids in the French capital soon after their wedding.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

June 2023: Red Carpet Fabulous

J.Lo steps out with Ben in support of his movie The Flash.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

February 2024: This Is Them...Now

Jennifer release This Is Me... Now, an album about her relationship with Ben. The record is accompanied by a musical film titled This Is Me... Now: A Love Story and the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Gotham/GC Images

March 2024: Jenny on the Block

The couple enjoys a day out in NYC on March 30, 2024.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Cheekily Reacts to Ben Affleck Breakup Question

2

Influencer’s 2-Year-Old Dies From Drowning in Pool While Parents Slept

3

High School Musical Star Wins Masked Singer Season 11

4

Nicole Brown Simpson's Family Breaks Silence on O.J. Simpson's Death

5

Inside Carolyn Bessette's Heartbreaking Final Days With JFK Jr.