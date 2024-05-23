Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Strahan Details Memory Loss Amid Cancer Treatment

Watch : Michael Strahan Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Isabella Amid Her Cancer Battle

Isabella Strahan is dealing with a new side effect during her cancer treatments.

Michael Strahan's daughter—who was diagnosed in October with medulloblastoma, a malignant tumor on the base of the brain—shared that new medications she's taking is affecting her memory, leading to full days that are seemingly wiped from her mind.

"I don't remember Tuesday," Isabella said in a video posted to her YouTube channel May 22, "'cause I'm given this drug to protect my hearing and just because I have a reaction to it, they give me Ativan. And for some reason—this happened last time too—I can't remember a single thing about that day."

She said in her May 21 video update that she began taking Ativan (also known as Lorazepam) to help combat effects of the other drug. She explained that the unnamed medication—which is in clinical trials, according to the teen—protects her hearing but makes her experience?? "rigor," meaning she starts shaking and gets very cold.