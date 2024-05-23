Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Strahan Details Memory Loss Amid Cancer Treatment

Isabella Strahan is dealing with a new side effect during her cancer treatments.
Michael Strahan's daughter—who was diagnosed in October with medulloblastoma, a malignant tumor on the base of the brain—shared that new medications she's taking is affecting her memory, leading to full days that are seemingly wiped from her mind.
"I don't remember Tuesday," Isabella said in a video posted to her YouTube channel May 22, "'cause I'm given this drug to protect my hearing and just because I have a reaction to it, they give me Ativan. And for some reason—this happened last time too—I can't remember a single thing about that day."
She said in her May 21 video update that she began taking Ativan (also known as Lorazepam) to help combat effects of the other drug. She explained that the unnamed medication—which is in clinical trials, according to the teen—protects her hearing but makes her experience?? "rigor," meaning she starts shaking and gets very cold.
And while in that same video update, the 19-year-old also could also be seen enjoying a sandwich, she added that she didn't "remember ordering" it. But after the rigor set in, she said, "I guess I ordered myself a sandwich."
The University of Southern California student has been keeping fans updated with her vlogs throughout her battle with brain cancer, noting this week she will be done with her chemotherapy treatments very soon.
"Tomorrow's really my last day of chemo," she said in a May 21 clip. "It's crazy and then it's my last cycle and then I'm done. It's insane."
And even though she knows there's a light at the end of the tunnel—and that the light is coming sooner than she expected—she can't help but feel nervous.
"That's the thing, I just wait around for the next time I get chemo and I'm kind of scared," she explained in her May 22 post-chemo update. "Once I'm done, how I'm gonna go back to normal life? ‘Cause I feel like there's always gonna be another treatment or something I have to do."
She added, "Otherwise, I'm doing good."
