Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' Love Story in Their Own Words

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have found their place beyond the pines.
And that's with their daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8—who they welcomed after falling in love on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines. After all, neither Ryan nor Eva ever seriously thought about having kids until they played a couple who were raising a baby together in the 2012 crime drama.
"I wasn't thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn't want to have kids without her," the Barbie actor explained in a 2023 GQ interview. "And there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn't really want it to be pretend anymore. I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have."
As fate would have it, life imitated art when Eva became pregnant with their first child in 2014. After that, according to Ryan, "I would never want to go back, you know?"
"I'm glad I didn't have control over my destiny in that way," he told the magazine, "because it was so much better than I ever had dreamed for myself."
Likewise, Eva never saw herself as a mom until, as she put it, "Ryan Gosling happened."
"Then it made sense for me to have…not kids, but his kids," the Hitch actress told Women's Health in 2019. "It was very specific to him."
Since becoming parents, Ryan, 43, and Eva, 50, have become fiercely protective of their private life, going so far as to move out of Hollywood so their children can grow up away from the spotlight in a more quiet Southern California town.
However, when the pair do share a glimpse into their world, it's more than Kenough to melt your heart. Keep reading for Ryan and Eva's sweetest quotes about each other.