Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' Love Story in Their Own Words

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have found their place beyond the pines.

And that's with their daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8—who they welcomed after falling in love on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines. After all, neither Ryan nor Eva ever seriously thought about having kids until they played a couple who were raising a baby together in the 2012 crime drama.

"I wasn't thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn't want to have kids without her," the Barbie actor explained in a 2023 GQ interview. "And there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn't really want it to be pretend anymore. I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have."