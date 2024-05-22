Food Network Chef Guy Fieri Reveals How He Lost 30 Lbs. Amid Wellness Journey

Watch : Kelly Clarkson Addresses Those Ozempic Rumors Amid Weight Loss Journey

Guy Fieri has the recipe for weight loss.

The Food Network host detailed how he dropped 30 pounds over the last four years, explaining that "moderation" was the key to his transformation.

"I still eat what I want to eat," Guy told Men's Health in an interview published May 13. "But I just don't eat as much of it."

The 56-year-old went on to share that he really started seeing changes in his weight when he reduced his food portions and hired a personal trainer who recommended intermittent fasting.

"It wasn't as gnarly as you might think," he clarified about the nutrition plan. "I'm not a big breakfast fan."

But a change in diet isn't the only thing that's helped the Best Bite in Town star during his wellness journey. Guy also credited high-intensity interval and weight training with improving his overall health, as well as cold plunges and sauna sessions as a "daily reset."