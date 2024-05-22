Food Network Chef Guy Fieri Reveals How He Lost 30 Lbs. Amid Wellness Journey

Guy Fieri has the recipe for weight loss.
The Food Network host detailed how he dropped 30 pounds over the last four years, explaining that "moderation" was the key to his transformation.
"I still eat what I want to eat," Guy told Men's Health in an interview published May 13. "But I just don't eat as much of it."
The 56-year-old went on to share that he really started seeing changes in his weight when he reduced his food portions and hired a personal trainer who recommended intermittent fasting.
"It wasn't as gnarly as you might think," he clarified about the nutrition plan. "I'm not a big breakfast fan."
But a change in diet isn't the only thing that's helped the Best Bite in Town star during his wellness journey. Guy also credited high-intensity interval and weight training with improving his overall health, as well as cold plunges and sauna sessions as a "daily reset."
"The thing about cold plunges is that you gotta get through the first 30 seconds," he shared. "When I started, I hated waiting on the timer to go off. But now I breathe and get into the right mind space. The energy it gives you. It gets me fired up. I do it every day."
Guy—who shares sons Hunter, 27, and Ryder, 18, with wife Lori Fieri—has been open about his wellness journey for quite a while. Back in 2022, the restaurant owner revealed why he decided to give up alcohol on the weekends and adopt a 6 a.m. fitness regimen.
"I don't want to die young," Guy told People in an interview published in September 2022. "I want to be around for my kids."
He added, "I want to be around for Hunter and Ryder's kids."
