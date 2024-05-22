Twins Separated as Babies Who Reunited at Age 10 Both Named High School Valedictorians

These two are taking twin telepathy to the next level.
Audrey Doering and Gracie Rainsberry, identical twins who were separated after they were adopted from China in 2007, not only reunited 10 years later, but now, both girls have been named valedictorians at their respective high schools.
The 18-year-olds were able to celebrate the milestones together, as Gracie traveled to Wisconsin to watch Audrey graduate earlier this month, and Audrey will head to Washington to celebrate Gracie's graduation. And despite the distance, the sisters have formed a very close bond after reconnecting for the first time in 2017.
"Our situation is not ideal, it's not like most twins," Gracie said on the May 22 episode of Good Morning America. "But I'm so glad that I was able to go down and be with Audrey on her special day. And then when I graduate, she's going to be able to come to Washington."
After graduation, Audrey will be attending Vanderbilt University, while Gracie is off to Eastern Oregon University, where she'll also be playing for the women's soccer team.
"I'm kind of just ready to be on my own," Gracie said on GMA. "I mean every 18-year-old is. I'm just excited to explore my career."
Audrey added, "Like Gracie said, I'm excited to be on my own, especially since Nashville is so far from Wisconsin. I'm just excited to explore my different options."
As for how the sisters came together after being separated for so long? While they were each adopted by different families when they were 15 months old, it was Audrey's mother Jennifer Doering who discovered her daughter had a twin and took to Facebook to find her. She was able to connect with Gracie's mother Nicole Rainsberry and the sisters finally met in 2017 when they were tweens.
"Exactly six years ago today, i found out about my best friend, my other half, and my biggest supporter," Audrey wrote in a joint Instagram post with Gracie in December 2022, alongside photos of the two throughout the years. "so grateful for this incredible journey and all the amazing memories made along the way. here's to many more."
And as can be expected, their reunion was truly life-changing.
"Getting to have her," Gracie explained to Good Morning America in 2018, "is like…having another part of me."