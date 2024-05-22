Twins Separated as Babies Who Reunited at Age 10 Both Named High School Valedictorians

Watch : Chrissy Teigen 'Spiraled' After DNA Test Showed She Had Identical Twin

These two are taking twin telepathy to the next level.

Audrey Doering and Gracie Rainsberry, identical twins who were separated after they were adopted from China in 2007, not only reunited 10 years later, but now, both girls have been named valedictorians at their respective high schools.

The 18-year-olds were able to celebrate the milestones together, as Gracie traveled to Wisconsin to watch Audrey graduate earlier this month, and Audrey will head to Washington to celebrate Gracie's graduation. And despite the distance, the sisters have formed a very close bond after reconnecting for the first time in 2017.

"Our situation is not ideal, it's not like most twins," Gracie said on the May 22 episode of Good Morning America. "But I'm so glad that I was able to go down and be with Audrey on her special day. And then when I graduate, she's going to be able to come to Washington."

After graduation, Audrey will be attending Vanderbilt University, while Gracie is off to Eastern Oregon University, where she'll also be playing for the women's soccer team.