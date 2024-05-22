Patrick Mahomes Breaks Silence on Chiefs Teammate Harrison Butker's Commencement Speech

Patrick Mahomes isn't throwing a flag on the play over his teammate Harrison Butker's controversial comments.
In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback would rather "judge him by the character he shows every single day" than by the polarizing commencement speech the kicker delivered at a recent Benedictine College graduation.
"I've known him for seven years," Mahomes said of Butker at a May 22 press conference. "When you're in the locker room, there's a lot of people from a lot of different areas in life. They have a lot of different views on everything and we're not always going to agree."
Though Mahomes believes Butker is "a good person" and "someone who cares about the people around him," the 28-year-old noted that there are "certain things he said that I don't necessarily agree with."
"But I understand the person that he is and he's trying to what he can to lead people in the right direction," Mahomes continued. "That might not be the same values as I have, but at the same time, I'm going to judge him by the character that he shows every single day."
The three-time Super Bowl champion also forsees that the controversy surrounding Butker, 28, will not affect the Chiefs' dynamic. As he put it, "We'll continue to move along and try to help build each other up to make ourselves better every single day. At the end of the day, we're going to come together as a team."
But Mahomes hasn't been the only one in Chiefs Kingdom to address Butker's eyebrow-raising remarks, which included suggesting to the female grads that they "are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."
"I don't think he was speaking ill of women," coach Andy Reid told reporters May 22. "He has his opinions, and we all respect that. I let you guys in this room and you have a lot of opinions that I don't like."
Reid also expressed that Butker has the right to say what he believes in, explaining that's "a great thing about America."
"Everybody's got their own opinion," he added. "You could share those things, and you work through it."