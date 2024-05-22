Patrick Mahomes Breaks Silence on Chiefs Teammate Harrison Butker's Commencement Speech

Watch : Patrick Mahomes Breaks Silence On Harrison Butker’s Commencement Speech

Patrick Mahomes isn't throwing a flag on the play over his teammate Harrison Butker's controversial comments.

In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback would rather "judge him by the character he shows every single day" than by the polarizing commencement speech the kicker delivered at a recent Benedictine College graduation.

"I've known him for seven years," Mahomes said of Butker at a May 22 press conference. "When you're in the locker room, there's a lot of people from a lot of different areas in life. They have a lot of different views on everything and we're not always going to agree."

Though Mahomes believes Butker is "a good person" and "someone who cares about the people around him," the 28-year-old noted that there are "certain things he said that I don't necessarily agree with."

"But I understand the person that he is and he's trying to what he can to lead people in the right direction," Mahomes continued. "That might not be the same values as I have, but at the same time, I'm going to judge him by the character that he shows every single day."