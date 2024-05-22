Influencer Jasmine Yong’s 2-Year-Old Son Dies After Drowning in Hotel Pool While Parents Were Asleep

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Jasmine Yong is mourning a tragic loss.

The Malaysian influencer—who's known for her lifestyle, travel, beauty and fashion content on Instagram—shared that her and husband Lim Kong Wang's son Enzo died May 17 after drowning in a hotel pool that he wandered off to while the couple was asleep. He was 2 years old.

"We went on to nap and woke up and he wasn't there for me," Yong wrote in a May 22 Instagram post translated to English. "And saw that the originally locked door of the indoor pool had been opened."

Due to poor network connection inside the room, Yong said the couple—who were staying the hotel to celebrate Mother's Day—couldn't call for help, so they performed "emergency CPR" on Enzo before running out to find other help.

"We rushed to the hotel lobby with the baby and asked the hotel staff to help call ambulance and help do first aid until the ambulance arrived," she continued. "Half an hour after being sent to the hospital for rescue, the baby finally recovered his heartbeat but was still in a coma."

Shortly after, however, Enzo's heartbeat stopped due to inefficient oxygen supply, with Yong noting that he had "gone up to be a happy little angel."