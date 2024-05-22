Influencer Jasmine Yong’s 2-Year-Old Son Dies After Drowning in Hotel Pool While Parents Were Asleep

Jasmine Yong is mourning a tragic loss.
The Malaysian influencer—who's known for her lifestyle, travel, beauty and fashion content on Instagram—shared that her and husband Lim Kong Wang's son Enzo died May 17 after drowning in a hotel pool that he wandered off to while the couple was asleep. He was 2 years old.
"We went on to nap and woke up and he wasn't there for me," Yong wrote in a May 22 Instagram post translated to English. "And saw that the originally locked door of the indoor pool had been opened."
Due to poor network connection inside the room, Yong said the couple—who were staying the hotel to celebrate Mother's Day—couldn't call for help, so they performed "emergency CPR" on Enzo before running out to find other help.
"We rushed to the hotel lobby with the baby and asked the hotel staff to help call ambulance and help do first aid until the ambulance arrived," she continued. "Half an hour after being sent to the hospital for rescue, the baby finally recovered his heartbeat but was still in a coma."
Shortly after, however, Enzo's heartbeat stopped due to inefficient oxygen supply, with Yong noting that he had "gone up to be a happy little angel."
"Nobody wants this accident to happen," Yong concluded. "Don't mistake any rumors."
She added, "Protecting the baby and family is the greatest comfort to us."
Alongside the post, Yong also shared a video of what appeared to be a memorial for the toddler, who had amassed nearly 100,000 followers on his own Instagram account run by his mom and dad.
One day before Enzo's passing, Yong had asked her 472,000 followers to pray for him while he was in the ICU. Without sharing any details of the accident, she wrote in a May 16 Instagram post translated to English, "We need everyone's strength and blessings to pray that Enzo will wake up quickly and come back home."
Following the tragedy, the influencer received an outpouring of support and well-wishes from fans, family and friends.
"My condolences to you and your family," one user commented under the post. "Rest in peace lil angel."
Another wrote, "Rest in peace baby Enzo."