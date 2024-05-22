Chiefs' Andy Reid Defends Harrison Butker for Not "Speaking Ill to Women" in Controversial Speech

Watch : Patrick Mahomes Breaks Silence On Harrison Butker’s Commencement Speech

Andy Reid is weighing in on Harrison Butker's eyebrow-raising remarks.

Amid the controversy over the Kansas City Chiefs kicker's polarizing commencement speech at Benedictine College May 11, his coach expressed that the athlete has the right to say what he believes in.

"Everybody's got their own opinion," Reid said during a May 22 press conference. "And that's what's so great about this country, you could share those things, and you work through it."

As the three-time Super Bowl winning coach pointed out, the Chiefs are a "microcosm of life," with players coming from "different areas, different religions, different races."

"We all get along, we all respect each other's opinions," he continued, "and not necessarily do we go by those, but we respect everybody to have a voice."

As for Butker's comments on the role of women—with him suggesting that women "are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world"—Reid noted that Harrison likely didn't have any bad intentions by it.