Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Is Full of Epic Home & Fashion Deals up to 60% off, Including SKIMS & More

If you've noticed this smile on my face, it's not because the weather is starting to warm up or that we have a three-day weekend on the horizon or that it's Gemini Season. What has me grinning from ear to ear is (hold for dramatic effect) Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale. This bi-annual event includes discounts up to 60% across categories like fashion, beauty, home, and more. You'll find reduced price tags on fan-favorite brands and top selling products from SKIMS, Madewell, Free People, Staub, Skin Gym, and more. The key word here is: and more.
From now until June 2, you can fill up your cart with the finest of deals. Get your summertime entertaining game on point with a 4-piece ceramic dish set from Staub that's 54% off. Prepare your hair for the warm weather with a Dyson air straightener that's $100 off – and can turn your hair from dry to straight in seconds. Or maybe you just want a super cute pair of slingback flats that are 61% off? Well, they have that, too, plus so many more fashion finds.
This is not a drill. This is Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale. So, get over to the site and start adding your favs to your cart. The sale runs from now until June 2, but I can already see top-rated items selling out. Get clicking, and join me in the smiling.
Free People Endless Afternoon Print Long Sleeve Minidress
Channel your inner boho vibes with this Free People Minidress, that happens to be 25% off. With billowy sleeves, a cute print, and square neckline, it's guaranteed to bring compliments.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit
Available in 11 colors, this SKIMS square neck bodysuit is designed to fit everybody and every body. Get a smoothing silhouette and flatter all the right places, in one fell swoop. Best of all, it's 33% off.
Dyson Airstrait Hair Straightener
A device that can turn my dry AND wet hair straight in snap? I'm listening. Save on the fan-favorite Dyson Airstraight and get a natural, styled look. And since it uses air to straighten your hair, there's no heat damage. Win win.
Skim Gym Double Duty Smooth & Textured Jade Face Roller
With a smooth end and a textured end, this jade face roller from Skin Gym has the best of both worlds. The brand claims that you just need to use it 5 to 10 minutes a day for radiant, glowing skin. Pro tip: leave it in the freezer and use it over your face for a cooling massage.
Free People Cheyenne Denim Minidress
Featuring romantic puffed sleeves and a trendy minidress cut, this Free People dress is both cute and stylish for summertime picnics and gatherings. Plus, it's down from $138 to $55, which is pretty nice.
Nordstrom Jewelry Spinner Organizer
Keep all your jewelry neatly displayed with this elegant jewelry organizer. It can fit a variety of earrings and necklaces, and since it spins, you always have them at the tips of your fingers. Measuring 5 1/2 x 5 1/2 x 11 inches, it can also fit on any dresser or vanity.
Staub 4-Piece Ceramic Baking Dish Set
The fact that you can get this 4-piece ceramic dish set from Staub (a leading name in cookware), for less than $100, is a great deal. It includes a rectangular baking dish, an oval baking dish, and a square baking dish with a lid, in red, blue, or white. Which also makes it perfect for Memorial Day entertaining.
ARMANI Beauty Power Fabric+ Multi-Retouch Concealer
Grab this $40 Armani concealer for just $20, in 22 different shades. Not only is it lightweight, it also offers 24-hour coverage and it's water-resistant. The concealer is liquid with a matte finish and can be easily applied for just the right coverage with the included wand.
Stripe Cotton Cargo Pocket Crop Shirt
At 43% off, you should move this cropped poplin shirt to your cart STAT. It delivers a cool and effortless look with a modern feel, that never goes out of style.
SARTO by Franco Sarto Flexa Antona Slingback Ballet Flat
Cute, classic, and with a pop of color, these slingback ballet flats are a must-add-to-cart situation. They have a leather upper, flexible back, and comfy sole, plus they're 61% off, which means they'll be gone soon.
What Is Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale?
Typically, Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is a bi-annual event that happens once in the spring and once in the fall. During the sale, you'll see prices reduced up to 60%, including thousands of fashion, home, and beauty items
When Is Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale?
You can shop Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale starting on Wednesday, May 22 and finishing on Sunday, June 2.
How Long Does Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Last?
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale lasts 12 days. But, popular deals will sell out fast.
What Is Nordstrom's Biggest Sale Of The Year?
That would be Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, which is their biggest sale of the year. That annual event will fall on July 15 this year and feature discounts on fall and winter styles. However, the Half-Yearly sale is still a great way to shop the department stores' extensive selection for less.