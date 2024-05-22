NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals
Exclusive

Shay Mitchell Reveals Text Messages With Fellow Pretty Little Liars Moms

Shay Mitchell exclusively told E! News how her fellow Pretty Little Liars castmates including Ashley Benson and Troian Bellisario support each other through motherhood.

Shay Mitchell is not pretty little lying about what goes down in her DMs. 

In fact, the Pretty Little Liars alum—who shares daughters Atlas, 4, and Rome, 22 months, with boyfriend Matte Babel—detailed how motherhood keeps her in touch with her former costars Ashley Benson and Troian Bellisario

After Ashley welcomed her first baby with husband Brandon Davis in February, Shay has continued to check in with her former costar. 

"I had to talk to Ash," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I get photo updates. It's wild. I always knew she was going to be such an incredible mother, as with Troian, too."

And since Shay starred alongside Ashley and Troian—who shares daughters Aurora, 5, and Elliot, 3, with husband Patrick J. Adams—for seven years on Pretty Little Liars, it's special to see her castmates embark on new chapters in their lives.

"We shared our 20s together and that was a whole other vibe, but being able to see them as mothers together is just everything I knew they were gonna be and more," she gushed. "They're exceptional mothers."

Shay even admitted that she went to Troian after welcoming her baby girl Rome to get advice on how to be a mom of two. 

"I definitely hit Troian up a lot at the beginning because I was just like, ‘Whoa, how do you handle two?' Like, ‘This is crazy,'" the 37-year-old added. "And we both have two daughters. Troian is always somebody I'll go to for sure."

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

But one of the hardest parts of being a mom? Heading back to work, as Shay explained it was a bit tough filming her new series Thirst with Shay Mitchell—which premieres May 23 on Max with new episodes weekly—because she had to be "away from the baby girl when she was 5 months."

But the time away from her toddlers was well spent. The upcoming series will see Shay travel the world—including Colombia, Peru, Argentina and Brazil—in search of the makings for the perfect drink. 

And as she traveled, Shay kept her daughters close to her heart and believes the show has some core values she's hoping to instill in her kids.

"It's seeing people from all different places," she explained. "Understanding that what makes people so beautiful is the unique parts of them and realizing that we are all different but all the same. I think that's something we ingrain in them right now." 

Between popping bottles and cracking juice boxes, Shay is living her best life right now. Read on to see what the rest of the Pretty Little Liars cast has been up to lately. 

Eric Mccandless/Shutterstock, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Lucy Hale

Before she was cast as Aria Montgomery, Hale appeared on a number of other TV shows, including Privileged and Bionic Woman. She's since gone on to become somewhat of a romantic comedy princess, starring in movies like The Hating Game and Puppy Love.

Shutterstock, Pascal Le Segretain for Getty Images
Ashley Benson

Benson also appeared on a number of other TV show before landing the role of Hanna Marin. For instance, she acted in Eastwick and Days of Our Lives. After PLL ended, she went on to star in a number of other projects, like Her Smell.

She also went on to score a leading role in motherhood when she welcomed her first baby with husband Brandon Davis in 2024. 

Eric Mccandless/Shutterstock, Monica Schipper/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Shay Mitchell

TV star to YouTube star! The Emily Fields actress knows how to keep people entertained on any screen. She's also since appeared on Dollface and The Heiresses.

 

As of late, Shay will lead Max's Thirst with Shay Mitchell, and is enjoying being a mom of two to her daughters Atlas and Rome—who she shares with boyfriend Matte Babel

Shutterstock, Jamie McCarthy for Getty Images
Troian Bellisario

After earning a spot in our hearts as Spencer Hastings, Bellisario switched to the big screen. She starred alongside Cate Blanchett in the film Where'd You Go, Bernadette in 2019, as well as other small film projects before making the switch back to the small screen with 2022's Plan B

The former Pretty Little Liars actress also tied the knot with husband Patrick J. Adams in 2016, and went on to welcome daughters Aurora in 2018, and Elliot in 2021. 

ABC, Matt Winkelmeyer for Getty Images
Sasha Pieterse

Pieterse has been starring in films since she was a kid and had a small role in the film Shark Boy and Lava Girl before becoming Alison. She also reprised her role in the spinoff series The Perfectionists.

Meanwhile, the actress started a family with husband Hudson Sheaffer—whom she married in 2018. The couple welcomed a baby boy in 2020. 

Shutterstock, Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Annenberg Foundation
Ian Harding

Harding had roles in movies like Adventureland and Love & Other Drugs before scoring his big break on Pretty Little Liars. After the show, he had a recurring role in Chicago Med, and went on to star in Long Slow Exhale in 2022. 

In 2019, the actor tied the knot with wife Sophie Hart, and the duo welcomed a son in 2022. 

Shutterstock, Presley Ann/FilmMagic
Tyler Blackburn

Before his chilling turn as Caleb Rivers, Blackburn starred in the cult classic film Wendy. He was one of the lead characters on the hit show Roswell, New Mexico from 2019 to 2022. 

 

Shutterstock, Phillip Faraone for Getty Images
Janel Parrish

Shows like True Jackson VP wouldn't have been the same without Parrish's presence. After Pretty Little Liars, ended she starred in the spinoff series The Perfectionists and played eldest Covey sister Margot in the Netflix rom-com To All the Boys franchise.

She wed husband Chris Long in 2018. 

ABC, Rachel Luna/WireImage
Keegan Allen

You might have recognized Keegan from his roles in Nickolodeon shows Big Time Rush and Zoey 101, but these days he's focused on more photography. He released a collection of his work in a book titled Life. Love. Beauty. He's starred as Liam Walker in The CW's Walker since 2021. 

ABC, Amy Graves/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Laura Leighton

Before she was Hanna's mom, she starred in classic TV shows like Melrose Place. After PLL ended, she made a few TV show appearances, including in Code Black and L.A.'s Finest. She's also a real-life mom to two kids—and became a grandmother in 2023. 

