Shay Mitchell Reveals Text Messages With Fellow Pretty Little Liars Moms

Watch : Why Shay Mitchell Says Having 2 Kids Is "WILD"

Shay Mitchell is not pretty little lying about what goes down in her DMs.

In fact, the Pretty Little Liars alum—who shares daughters Atlas, 4, and Rome, 22 months, with boyfriend Matte Babel—detailed how motherhood keeps her in touch with her former costars Ashley Benson and Troian Bellisario.

After Ashley welcomed her first baby with husband Brandon Davis in February, Shay has continued to check in with her former costar.

"I had to talk to Ash," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I get photo updates. It's wild. I always knew she was going to be such an incredible mother, as with Troian, too."

And since Shay starred alongside Ashley and Troian—who shares daughters Aurora, 5, and Elliot, 3, with husband Patrick J. Adams—for seven years on Pretty Little Liars, it's special to see her castmates embark on new chapters in their lives.

"We shared our 20s together and that was a whole other vibe, but being able to see them as mothers together is just everything I knew they were gonna be and more," she gushed. "They're exceptional mothers."