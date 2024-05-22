Shay Mitchell Reveals Text Messages With Fellow Pretty Little Liars Moms

Shay Mitchell is not pretty little lying about what goes down in her DMs.
In fact, the Pretty Little Liars alum—who shares daughters Atlas, 4, and Rome, 22 months, with boyfriend Matte Babel—detailed how motherhood keeps her in touch with her former costars Ashley Benson and Troian Bellisario.
After Ashley welcomed her first baby with husband Brandon Davis in February, Shay has continued to check in with her former costar.
"I had to talk to Ash," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I get photo updates. It's wild. I always knew she was going to be such an incredible mother, as with Troian, too."
And since Shay starred alongside Ashley and Troian—who shares daughters Aurora, 5, and Elliot, 3, with husband Patrick J. Adams—for seven years on Pretty Little Liars, it's special to see her castmates embark on new chapters in their lives.
"We shared our 20s together and that was a whole other vibe, but being able to see them as mothers together is just everything I knew they were gonna be and more," she gushed. "They're exceptional mothers."
Shay even admitted that she went to Troian after welcoming her baby girl Rome to get advice on how to be a mom of two.
"I definitely hit Troian up a lot at the beginning because I was just like, ‘Whoa, how do you handle two?' Like, ‘This is crazy,'" the 37-year-old added. "And we both have two daughters. Troian is always somebody I'll go to for sure."
But one of the hardest parts of being a mom? Heading back to work, as Shay explained it was a bit tough filming her new series Thirst with Shay Mitchell—which premieres May 23 on Max with new episodes weekly—because she had to be "away from the baby girl when she was 5 months."
But the time away from her toddlers was well spent. The upcoming series will see Shay travel the world—including Colombia, Peru, Argentina and Brazil—in search of the makings for the perfect drink.
And as she traveled, Shay kept her daughters close to her heart and believes the show has some core values she's hoping to instill in her kids.
"It's seeing people from all different places," she explained. "Understanding that what makes people so beautiful is the unique parts of them and realizing that we are all different but all the same. I think that's something we ingrain in them right now."
Between popping bottles and cracking juice boxes, Shay is living her best life right now. Read on to see what the rest of the Pretty Little Liars cast has been up to lately.