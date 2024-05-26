What The Hills' Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Think of Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes' Romance

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag's take on Kristin Cavallari's relationship with Mark Estes is not unwritten.
The Hills couple recently shared their reaction to their former costar, 37, dating the 24-year-old Montana Boyz member.
"I think it's incredible that she would just follow her heart regardless of age or anything like that," Heidi told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I love that Kristin always is really confident in her choices and who she is, and she doesn't need the approval of anyone or anything. So I think it's great that she found someone who's really supportive, seemingly, and kind. We all want happiness for people that we love and support."
As for whether Speidi has hung out with Kristin's boyfriend yet?
"She wanted us to meet up with Mark and do a podcast," Spencer explained. "We haven't been able to do that. But I follow their content just like all the other social media fans. So it's very entertaining and inspiring."
In fact, the 40-year-old playfully called out the TikTok star on social media earlier this month.
In a May 16 Instagram video promoting his paid partnership with Hydroxycut—a brand Heidi also works with—Spencer noted he sees how his former costars are showing up with their shirtless significant others and "what the level is out here on social media."
And the reality star said his goal is to become "more ripped than these out-of-staters" by July 4th.
"You know what state I'm talking about," he continued, with the video featuring a Montana sign. "We're going to show them what California abs look like."
And because no one else, no one else can speak the words on your lips, Spencer made his point crystal clear.
"The reality is I did have abs before the Montana Boyz were even born," he told E!. "So technically, I just need to run it back."
While Spencer said having a six-pack is his target, he noted his bigger goal is to live a balanced lifestyle and that he was inspired by Heidi's postpartum weight loss journey.
"Heidi still has a fun life," said Spencer, who shares sons Gunner, 6, and Ryker, 18 months, with his wife. "She has red wine sometimes and eats bread. But she works out so hard. If we're at soccer practice with Gunner, she's doing lunges or air squats."
Which is one way to get attention. Though the couple's kids have taken note of their parents' fame. Let the sun, or rather Spencer, illuminate the words that Gunner has shared with them.
"He loves when people come up to us and ask for a photo and they leave," he said. "He goes, 'That was a nice fan, Dad.' I'm like, 'They were very nice. Supporter—we'll call them supporters, son.'"
And if you're a Hills supporter, keep reading to learn more about the romantic lives of Spencer and Heidi, Kristin and Mark and the rest of the reality show's cast.