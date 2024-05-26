NewsPhotosVideosMemorial Day SalesE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals
What The Hills' Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Think of Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes' Romance

The Hills' Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt opened up the dirty window and told E! News what they think of former costar Kristin Cavallari's romance with Montana Boyz member Mark Estes.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag's take on Kristin Cavallari's relationship with Mark Estes is not unwritten.

The Hills couple recently shared their reaction to their former costar, 37, dating the 24-year-old Montana Boyz member.

"I think it's incredible that she would just follow her heart regardless of age or anything like that," Heidi told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I love that Kristin always is really confident in her choices and who she is, and she doesn't need the approval of anyone or anything. So I think it's great that she found someone who's really supportive, seemingly, and kind. We all want happiness for people that we love and support."

As for whether Speidi has hung out with Kristin's boyfriend yet?

"She wanted us to meet up with Mark and do a podcast," Spencer explained. "We haven't been able to do that. But I follow their content just like all the other social media fans. So it's very entertaining and inspiring."

In fact, the 40-year-old playfully called out the TikTok star on social media earlier this month.

In a May 16 Instagram video promoting his paid partnership with Hydroxycut—a brand Heidi also works with—Spencer noted he sees how his former costars are showing up with their shirtless significant others and "what the level is out here on social media."

And the reality star said his goal is to become "more ripped than these out-of-staters" by July 4th.

"You know what state I'm talking about," he continued, with the video featuring a Montana sign. "We're going to show them what California abs look like."

And because no one else, no one else can speak the words on your lips, Spencer made his point crystal clear.

"The reality is I did have abs before the Montana Boyz were even born," he told E!. "So technically, I just need to run it back."

While Spencer said having a six-pack is his target, he noted his bigger goal is to live a balanced lifestyle and that he was inspired by Heidi's postpartum weight loss journey.

"Heidi still has a fun life," said Spencer, who shares sons Gunner, 6, and Ryker, 18 months, with his wife. "She has red wine sometimes and eats bread. But she works out so hard. If we're at soccer practice with Gunner, she's doing lunges or air squats."

Which is one way to get attention. Though the couple's kids have taken note of their parents' fame. Let the sun, or rather Spencer, illuminate the words that Gunner has shared with them.

"He loves when people come up to us and ask for a photo and they leave," he said. "He goes, 'That was a nice fan, Dad.' I'm like, 'They were very nice. Supporter—we'll call them supporters, son.'"

And if you're a Hills supporter, keep reading to learn more about the romantic lives of Spencer and Heidi, Kristin and Mark and the rest of the reality show's cast.

Lauren Conrad

After her misadventures with Jason Wahler and Brody Jenner were on display for all to see, as well as a fairly private relationship with actor Kyle Howard that didn't pan out, the fashion mogul found her forever-mate in William Tell.

She was set up with the law student/musician on a blind date—on Valentine's Day in 2012—and her pals, at least, knew he was "the One" for her right away. Lauren and William married on Sept. 13, 2014, and are now parents to sons Liam and Charlie.

Jason Davis/Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari

The star who started it all on Laguna Beach before swooping into The Hills' fifth season shared on April 2020, that she and retired Chicago Bears player Jay Cutler were getting divorced after almost seven years of marriage. They share three children together: sons Camden and Jaxon and daughter Saylor.

Following the divorce, Kristin dated comedian Jeff Dye for five months before splitting in March 2021

In February 2024, she debuted her romance with former college football star Mark Estes.

Audrina Patridge

The love of Audrina's life remains daughter Kirra, her child with ex-husband Corey Bohan.

Audrina filed for divorce from Corey in September 2017 after less than a year of marriage, before their split was ultimately finalized in December 2018.

Audrina dated Ryan Cabrera for awhile (again) in 2018 and was linked to L.A. bar owner Matt Chase, whom she met through Jason Wahler, the following year.

In December 2022, a source confirmed to E! News she started dating her Was It Real? podcast producer Jarod Einsohn.

As for her Audrina's relationship status today, she shared in a February 2024 episode of Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson & Olivia Allen that she's single.

Heidi Montag

In what had to be The Hills' most unexpected (or most obvious?) legacy, Heidi and her pot-stirring boyfriend Spencer Pratt went the distance, doggedly making it work through everything from broken friendships and frayed family ties, to sex tape rumors and I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, to plastic surgery and copious amounts of money spent on crystals. Their Speidi sense saw them through it all.

They eloped and swapped vows in Mexico on Nov. 20, 2008, then re-sealed the deal in front of family and friends (and cameras) on April 25, 2009, in Pasadena, Calif. Their son Gunner was born in 2017 and his little brother Ryker arrived in 2022.

Spencer Pratt

See previous.

Whitney Port

The lifestyle entrepreneur went the no-drama route in love, meeting Tim Rosenman—a producer on her Hills spin-off The City—and marrying him on Nov. 7, 2015.

They welcomed son Sonny in 2017 and have been open about their fertility journey to expand their family, with Whitney sharing that both she and a surrogate suffered pregnancy losses

Lauren Bosworth

In 2019, the Love Wellness founder was dating Kitu Life CEO Jimmy DeCicco, a Shark Tank alum. They were Yankee-game-and-St.-Barths-vacation-level serious at least, but appearances on each other's 'grams dwindled in 2020 as Lo focused on self-care and expanding her business.

That mission proved a raging success, as Love Wellness products can now be found at Target and Ulta.

Jason Wahler

After not being able to do right by Lauren on the show and racking up multiple drinking-related arrests, Jason eventually got clean and found long-term love with Ashley Stack. They married in 2013.

They two are parents to daughter Delilah (born 2017) and son Wyatt (born 2021).

Stephanie Pratt

Spencer's little sis refrained from dating much in the spotlight, but when she was on the British reality show Made in Chelsea, tabloids on that side of the Atlantic started keeping a close watch. In 2016, she was rumored to be dating fellow reality TV star Joey Essex after they appeared together on another show called Celebs Go Dating.

In a joint appearance on This Morning, Joey revealed that he and Stephanie had been on a date in real life—and that he bought her a puppy.

Afterwards, she was linked to Bachelor in Paradise alum Derek Peth and Jonny Mitchell.

Holly Montag

Heidi's big sis got her master's degree in clinical mental health counseling and founded Women's Recovery in Colorado. These days she leads a private life with Richie Wilson, her husband since September 2014. They welcomed son Isaiah in May 2015.

Justin Bobby

In real life, he's known as Justin Brescia, and Audrina's ex had slid into the DMs of model and restaurant investor Lindsey Pelas years ago but they didn't go on a date until around October 2018, when he was about to shoot season one of The Hills: New Beginnings. However, by the time the season wrapped, the two had called it quits.

Brody Jenner

The former Prince of Malibu seemingly married Kaitlynn Carter in a 2018 ceremony in Bali. However, during an episode of The Hills: New Beginnings in 2019, they confirmed it was never a legal union.

The couple broke up that summer, with Carter briefly dating Miley Cyrus before forming a relationship with her now fiancé and father of her two children Kristopher Brock, and Brody striking up a short romance with Josie Canseco.

Brody was later linked to TikToker Daisy Keech and stylist Briana Jungworth—who shares son Freddie with Louis Tomlinson—before finding love with surfer Tia Blanco in 2022. The two got engaged in June 2023 and welcomed daughter Honey the following August.

Frankie Delgado

"Brody's friend" turned "Lauren's friend"—and then "Brody's friend" again—became "Jennifer Acosta's husband" in 2013 and they are now "IsabellaFrancis and River's parents."

