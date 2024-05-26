What The Hills' Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Think of Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes' Romance

Watch : Spencer Pratt Tells Who's on His "Hills" Hit List

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag's take on Kristin Cavallari's relationship with Mark Estes is not unwritten.

The Hills couple recently shared their reaction to their former costar, 37, dating the 24-year-old Montana Boyz member.

"I think it's incredible that she would just follow her heart regardless of age or anything like that," Heidi told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I love that Kristin always is really confident in her choices and who she is, and she doesn't need the approval of anyone or anything. So I think it's great that she found someone who's really supportive, seemingly, and kind. We all want happiness for people that we love and support."

As for whether Speidi has hung out with Kristin's boyfriend yet?

"She wanted us to meet up with Mark and do a podcast," Spencer explained. "We haven't been able to do that. But I follow their content just like all the other social media fans. So it's very entertaining and inspiring."