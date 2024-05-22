Former Train Band Member Charlie Colin Dead at 58 After Slipping in Shower

The music industry is in mourning.
Charlie Colin, the former bass player for the band Train, has died after a sudden accident abroad, his mother confirmed to TMZ. He was 58.
Colin's mother told the outlet that he died after slipping in the shower while house-sitting for friends in Brussels, Belgium. She explained that no one found his body until about five days later when his friends returned from their trip.
Authorities have not yet shared his official cause of death.
Colin—who left the band in 2003—had moved to Brussels to teach music at a conservatory and had recently been working at a music studio and composing music for a film, according to his mother.
Colin got his start playing music at just 8 years old, explaining in an interview with his alma mater, the Berklee School of Music, that because his family moved around so much, he couldn't necessarily stay on a sports team, "but I could always take my guitar with me."
Before co-founding Train, Colin teamed up with the band's future lead guitarist Jimmy Stafford and rhythm guitarist Rob Hotchkiss to start the group Apostles in 1992. However, the record label they'd signed with folded, causing Colin to move to Singapore with friends to write and play jingles.
All that changed in 1993 when Hotchkiss met Train's future lead singer Pat Monahan—and they knew they had something special. He brought in Colin and Stafford into the group—along with original drummer Scott Underwood—and they went on to release hits including "Meet Virginia" and "Hey, Soul Sister."
It was their 2001 song "Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)" that earned the group two Grammy Awards in 2002.
As for Colin, the bassist reportedly left the band due to substance abuse issues the following year.
"Charlie is one incredible bass player," Monahan explained to NBC News in 2017, "but he was in a lot of pain, and the way he was dealing with it was very painful for everyone else around him."
E! News has reached out to Colin's rep for comment, but has not heard back.