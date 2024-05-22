Former Train Band Member Charlie Colin Dead at 58 After Slipping in Shower

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The music industry is in mourning.

Charlie Colin, the former bass player for the band Train, has died after a sudden accident abroad, his mother confirmed to TMZ. He was 58.

Colin's mother told the outlet that he died after slipping in the shower while house-sitting for friends in Brussels, Belgium. She explained that no one found his body until about five days later when his friends returned from their trip.

Authorities have not yet shared his official cause of death.

Colin—who left the band in 2003—had moved to Brussels to teach music at a conservatory and had recently been working at a music studio and composing music for a film, according to his mother.

Colin got his start playing music at just 8 years old, explaining in an interview with his alma mater, the Berklee School of Music, that because his family moved around so much, he couldn't necessarily stay on a sports team, "but I could always take my guitar with me."