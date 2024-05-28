An Honest Look at Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's Cutest Moments With Their Kids

Watch : Jessica Alba's Sweet Tribute to Cash Warren on Their 15th Anniversary

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are in good, honest company.

After all, the couple—who recently celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary—have a full house with kids Honor, 15, Haven, 12, and Hayes, 6.

"Every stage of parenting has brought me tremendous amount of joy," Jessica told E! News last year. "My kids school me for sure. They each have their own little needs or what they need from me or what they want from me. I love that they aren't shy about letting me know."

That especially goes for Hayes, who the Honest Company founder said has taught her to "laugh more and to be more unapologetically joyful."

"This guy, he just runs non-stop, and he just wakes up and he's on the go," she shared of her son. "He's not self-conscious at all and I love that about him. But then he still has that tender side and likes to cuddle. I love it, I love every second of it."