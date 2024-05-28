NewsPhotosVideosMemorial Day SalesE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

An Honest Look at Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's Cutest Moments With Their Kids

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's kids Honor, 15, Haven, 12, and Hayes, 6, are growing up fast. Take a look at their cutest family moments together through the years.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are in good, honest company.

After all, the couple—who recently celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary—have a full house with kids Honor, 15, Haven, 12, and Hayes, 6. 

"Every stage of parenting has brought me tremendous amount of joy," Jessica told E! News last year. "My kids school me for sure. They each have their own little needs or what they need from me or what they want from me. I love that they aren't shy about letting me know."

That especially goes for Hayes, who the Honest Company founder said has taught her to "laugh more and to be more unapologetically joyful."

"This guy, he just runs non-stop, and he just wakes up and he's on the go," she shared of her son. "He's not self-conscious at all and I love that about him. But then he still has that tender side and likes to cuddle. I love it, I love every second of it."

Jessica Alba Through the Years

On the other hand, Jessica's two teenage daughters have opened her eyes to new perspectives on girlhood. "I feel like I'm constantly learning from them, just how to be more connected to my feelings on an ongoing basis because they both need such different things from me," the 43-year-old explained. "Empathy and compassion are things you learn—you can't learn enough."

Instagram

And that's why Jessica said the number one lesson she and Cash hopes to pass down to their children is that "your life isn't free."

"I had to create this for myself and my husband had to create this for himself," she said, explaining the importance of her kids developing a good work ethic. "It's good for your kids to connect with what that means. Because our kids are living a very different life than how we grew up."

And for a closer look at Jessica and Cash's family life, keep reading.

Instagram

Spring Breakers

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren took their kids Honor, Haven and Hayes on a tropical vacation during Spring Break 2024.

Instagram

Three Generations

The Sin City actress was joined by her mom Cathy Alba and her three kids on Mother's Day 2024.

Instagram

Major Swifties

The family made the whole place shimmer when they caught Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Los Angeles August 2023.

Instagram

First Day of School

Jessica held Hayes' hand during his first day of kindergarten in September 2023.

Instagram

Kisses

Cash received sweet smooches from his daughter in this July 2016 snapshot.

Instagram

One Big, Hoppy Family

"Easter with my mains," Jessica captioned this family snapshot in April 2024. "#HappyEaster."

Instagram

Hear Me Roar

Jessica and Cash had a roarin' good time with their kids on Halloween 2021, dressing up as lions for Hayes' first time trick-or-treating.

Instagram

The Kid Stays in the Picture

The family had a movie night for Honor's 14th birthday in June 2022.

Instagram

Baby Boy

Cash and his daughters visited Hayes in the hospital after he was born on New Year's Eve 2017. 

Instagram

GNO

Jessica had a girls' night out with her daughters in November 2022, though her son couldn't help but to join in on the photo fun.

Instagram

Magical Memories

The Happiest Place on Earth got a whole lot happier when the family celebrated Hayes' 6th birthday there in January 2024.

Instagram

Keep on Truckin'

"This monster truck and his mechanics are trick-or-treat ready," Jessica wrote on Halloween 2022, sharing a photo of her and Cash's coordinating costumes with Hayes.

Instagram

Academic Milestone

Honor celebrated her middle school graduation with her entire family in June 2022.

Instagram

Girl Power

Jessica marked International Women's Day 2022 with Honor and Haven, writing in part on Instagram, "As a mama of two daughters, I am constantly fighting to leave this world better than I found it - not only for them, but for every single person in the world and for the next generations of girls to come."

Instagram

Furry Friends

The family adopted dogs Dolly and Lucy—short for Lucille and Dolores—in 2022.

Instagram

Fang-tastic Halloween

Jessica and Warren vamped it up with Honor and Haven in October 2017.

Instagram

Aloha

Haven rang in her 5th birthday in 2016 with a tropical themed party.

