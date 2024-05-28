An Honest Look at Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's Cutest Moments With Their Kids

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are in good, honest company.
After all, the couple—who recently celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary—have a full house with kids Honor, 15, Haven, 12, and Hayes, 6.
"Every stage of parenting has brought me tremendous amount of joy," Jessica told E! News last year. "My kids school me for sure. They each have their own little needs or what they need from me or what they want from me. I love that they aren't shy about letting me know."
That especially goes for Hayes, who the Honest Company founder said has taught her to "laugh more and to be more unapologetically joyful."
"This guy, he just runs non-stop, and he just wakes up and he's on the go," she shared of her son. "He's not self-conscious at all and I love that about him. But then he still has that tender side and likes to cuddle. I love it, I love every second of it."
On the other hand, Jessica's two teenage daughters have opened her eyes to new perspectives on girlhood. "I feel like I'm constantly learning from them, just how to be more connected to my feelings on an ongoing basis because they both need such different things from me," the 43-year-old explained. "Empathy and compassion are things you learn—you can't learn enough."
And that's why Jessica said the number one lesson she and Cash hopes to pass down to their children is that "your life isn't free."
"I had to create this for myself and my husband had to create this for himself," she said, explaining the importance of her kids developing a good work ethic. "It's good for your kids to connect with what that means. Because our kids are living a very different life than how we grew up."
