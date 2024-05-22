The Best Bond-Repair Treatments for Stronger, Healthier & Shinier Hair

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Raise your hand if you often feel like your hair is dry, brittle, or lacking a little oomph. Sadly, my hand is up. As a curly hair girl, I find that my hair can get frizzy, lacks moisture, and has way too many split ends. And, damage done by coloring, heat styling, the environment, chemical treatments, and everyday wear and tear, has made my strands vulnerable. To prevent this damage and improve my hair's integrity, I've been leaning into bond-repair treatments. These are products that can repair hair at the root by reproducing chemical bonds in your hair to make it stronger. In order to help you find the right one for you, I've put together a list of the best bond-repair treatments for all hair types, including sprays, shampoo and conditioner, hair masks, leave-in treatments, and systems, to help your hair feel stronger, healthier, and bouncier. You may even find it shiner and softer after use. So, let's get into what exactly hair bonds are, why they break, and how we can fix them.