Jessica Biel Shares Rare Update on Her and Justin Timberlake's 9-Year-Old Son Silas

Jessica Biel can't stop feeling like time is flying.

For the Candy star and husband Justin Timberlake, nothing exemplifies this more than seeing their eldest son Silas, 9, rapidly change right before their eyes.

"He went from this little guy to this kind of more grown-up kid," she said on the May 21 episode of SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast, "and even Justin and I are like, ‘Wow, this kid is looking different all of a sudden.'"

As Silas reaches this stage, Jessica shared insight into the conversations about puberty they've started having.

"We talk a lot about his body's changing a lot and he's experiencing that," the 42-year-old continued. "He's experiencing growing pains. He has a hard time sleeping. He'll be waking up in the middle of the night. His legs hurt. His back hurts. He's, you know, he looks different, right?"

Jessica emphasized that she and Justin, 43, have made a point to discuss these changes, adding, "We're talking about deodorant. We're talking about hormones in our bodies and why we smell a different way, and so we're into it and we're on the precipice of all the big conversations I think."