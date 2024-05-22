CNN Commentator Alice Stewart Honored By Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper and More After Her Death

Watch : CNN Commentator Alice Stewart Found Dead at 58

Alice Stewart's friends and colleagues are paying their respects.

After the CNN political commentator died suddenly on May 18 at the age of 58, her peers, including Wolf Blitzer, are sharing their condolences.

"We always invited her to come on my show because we knew we would be a little bit smarter at the end of that conversation," the host told Jessica Dean on CNN Newsroom. "She helped our viewers better appreciate what was going on and that's why we will miss her so much."

Fellow CNN anchor Jake Tapper also paid tribute to Alice. "Horrible news about our beloved and gifted commentator Alice Stewart. Just awful," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, May 18. "We are all gutted."

That same day, The View's Ana Navarro-Cárdenas also shared her heartbreak.

"I'm very sad about this news," she wrote on X. "Alice was kind, decent, hard-working and a woman whose faith sustained her. She was a breath of fresh air -always professional- at a time when lack of decorum and civility reign in political discussions. May she rest in peace."