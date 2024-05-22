NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

CNN Commentator Alice Stewart Honored By Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper and More After Her Death

After Alice Stewart died suddenly at age 58, the CNN political commentator’s peers reflected on her legacy and expressed grief for her loss.

By Brahmjot Kaur May 22, 2024 6:58 PMTags
TVTributeCelebrities
Watch: CNN Commentator Alice Stewart Found Dead at 58

Alice Stewart's friends and colleagues are paying their respects. 

After the CNN political commentator died suddenly on May 18 at the age of 58, her peers, including Wolf Blitzer, are sharing their condolences.

"We always invited her to come on my show because we knew we would be a little bit smarter at the end of that conversation," the host told Jessica Dean on CNN Newsroom. "She helped our viewers better appreciate what was going on and that's why we will miss her so much."

Fellow CNN anchor Jake Tapper also paid tribute to Alice. "Horrible news about our beloved and gifted commentator Alice Stewart. Just awful," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, May 18. "We are all gutted." 

That same day, The View's Ana Navarro-Cárdenas also shared her heartbreak.

"I'm very sad about this news," she wrote on X. "Alice was kind, decent, hard-working and a woman whose faith sustained her. She was a breath of fresh air -always professional- at a time when lack of decorum and civility reign in political discussions. May she rest in peace."

Along with being a commentator, Alice was also the communications director for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's 2016 presidential campaign, former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann and former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum's presidential bids in 2012, as well as former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee's 2008 run.

"Heartbreaking," Ted shared on X. "Alice was wonderful and talented and a dear friend. And she loved America fiercely. She lived every day to the fullest, and she will be deeply missed."

X / Alice Stewart

Meanwhile, Alice's co-host for the Hot Mics From Left to Right podcast Maria Cardona also shared kind words about her integrity.

"I want everyone to know what a special person she was, especially in this industry," she said of her former colleague. "As you know, today's politics can be indecent and so dirty, and Alice was just such a loving, shining light."

Keep reading to see who else honored Alice's legacy.

Gary Miller/FilmMagic

Jake Tapper

"Horrible news about our beloved and gifted commentator Alice Stewart," the CNN anchor wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Just awful. We are all gutted."

Jessica Dean/Instagram

Jessica Dean

"We are devastated by this. Alice was a special soul—so many people came out tonight saying she’d helped them with something or sent encouraging texts," the CNN correspondent reflected. "Always leading with her humanity. I’m so thankful for her encouragement and support over the years. We’ll miss her terribly."

William B. Plowman/NBC via Getty Images

Chris Christie

"I am stunned and saddened by the news of Alice Stewart’s passing," the former N.J. Governor shared. "She was a political pro and a wonderfully nice person to just have a conversation with on any topic. I will miss Alice and will pray for her family."

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Wolf Blitzer

"We always invited her to come on my show because we knew we would be a little bit smarter at the end of that conversation," The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer host said on CNN Newsroom. "She helped our viewers better appreciate what was going on and that's why we will miss her so much."

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Ted Cruz

"Heartbreaking," the Texas senator wrote. "⁦Alice was wonderful and talented and a dear friend. And she loved America fiercely. She lived every day to the fullest, and she will be deeply missed. May God’s comfort and peace be upon her loved ones. RIP."

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas

"I’m very sad about this news," The View co-host shared. "Alice was kind, decent, hard-working and a woman whose faith sustained her. She was a breath of fresh air -always professional- at a time when lack of decorum and civility reign in political discussions. May she rest in peace."

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for SiriusXM

"@AliceStewartDC sudden death is such a loss to all who valued her friendship as well as her political passion," the former governor of Arkansas noted. "I first met Alice in Arkansas and I am proud that she focused on making friends in politics and not making enemies. Thank you Alice Stewart!

