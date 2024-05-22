Andrew Scott Addresses Connection Between Taylor Swift Album and Joe Alwyn Group Chat

Watch : Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets L.A. Event Has a Nod to Joe Alwyn

Andrew Scott is setting the record straight about that infamous group chat.

Nearly two years after Joe Alwyn and Paul Mescal revealed they were in a group chat with the Ripley star called "Tortured Man Club"—a thread that gained new notoriety amid the release of the The Tortured Poets Department by Joe's ex Taylor Swift—Andrew gave insight into the true origins of the text chain.

"Let me tell you what that is!" Andrew told Variety in an article published May 22. "They were about to play these tortured characters, and I had played a tortured character in Fleabag. It wasn't about our own characteristics!"

And although he created the group chat to connect Paul, who starred in the adaptation of Sally Rooney's Normal People and Joe ahead of his work on Conversations with Friends, it quickly fell off. As Andrew, 47, put it, "I think there were three texts, like, ‘Hey, guys.' You know those groups that you set up, and they just collapse."