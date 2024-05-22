Tamera Mowry Shares Honest Message About “Not Perfect” 13-Year Marriage to Adam Housley

Watch : Tamera Mowry Supports Sister Tia Amid Divorce

Tamera Mowry-Housley is keeping it real.

The Sister, Sister alum has been married to husband Adam Housley for over a decade, and in that time she's learned a thing or two about the highs and lows of marriage.

"Thirteen years, I can't believe it," she told E! News at the Alliance for Women in Media's Gracie Awards May 21. 'It's gone by fast actually. I always say, ‘You're gonna have your ups and downs.' Our marriage is not perfect, but I still like him. I like who he is as a human being. And we're actually growing together instead of apart." (For more from the Gracies, tune into E! News tonight, May 22 at 11 p.m.)

In their almost 20 years together, Tamera has picked up some pearls of wisdom she'd like to pass along. "Every now and then just ask them, 'Are you happy?'" she explained. "'What things can we do to continue keeping us happy?' Because I don't just want to be married for a long time, I want to be happily married for a long time."

Plus, above all, the 45-year-old—who shares son Aden, 11, and daughter Ariah, 8, with Adam—understands marriage is a give and take.