Tamera Mowry Shares Honest Message About “Not Perfect” 13-Year Marriage to Adam Housley

Tamera Mowry-Housley is keeping it real.
The Sister, Sister alum has been married to husband Adam Housley for over a decade, and in that time she's learned a thing or two about the highs and lows of marriage.
"Thirteen years, I can't believe it," she told E! News at the Alliance for Women in Media's Gracie Awards May 21. 'It's gone by fast actually. I always say, ‘You're gonna have your ups and downs.' Our marriage is not perfect, but I still like him. I like who he is as a human being. And we're actually growing together instead of apart." (For more from the Gracies, tune into E! News tonight, May 22 at 11 p.m.)
In their almost 20 years together, Tamera has picked up some pearls of wisdom she'd like to pass along. "Every now and then just ask them, 'Are you happy?'" she explained. "'What things can we do to continue keeping us happy?' Because I don't just want to be married for a long time, I want to be happily married for a long time."
Plus, above all, the 45-year-old—who shares son Aden, 11, and daughter Ariah, 8, with Adam—understands marriage is a give and take.
"My husband, he's at home with our kids right now," she shared. "When we first met, it was me. So you have to be willing to just go with the flow and trust that the other person is gonna be there when it becomes too much. I've had a wonderful partner and I hope he can say the same for me."
As she put it, "I'm grateful, I really am, because marriage isn't easy. And I'm grateful we made it this far."
This is not the first time Twitches alum has been candid about navigating difficult times with Adam, including the scrutiny they were put under during the seven years Tamera was a host on The Real talk show. Specifically, in 2018 Tamera addressed online chatter that her husband, who had recently left his role as a correspondent for Fox News, was racist.
"I am happily married," she told E! News in Oct. 2022 while looking back at the accusation. "And I would never want to be married to a racist. My family, number two, would never accept a racist in our family. And, three, I'm actually at a good point in my life. I am very, very happy. I am so grateful for the life that I have."
In fact, Tamera noted the adversity only improved their marriage.
"It definitely made us stronger," the Disney alum stressed. "Because we know who we are as people. So you just turn inward and you focus on your love for each other and you focus on your circle of amazing supporters and people."