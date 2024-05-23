Summer House Star Paige DeSorbo's Go-To Accessories Look Much More Expensive Than They Are

We included these products chosen by Paige DeSorbo because we think you'll like her picks. Paige is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo understands the power of accessories. The Bravo favorite is all about looking like a million bucks without actually spending it, which is a shopping philosophy that I appreciate. In a recent Amazon Live session, Paige shared her genius hack to hide greasy hair days (we've all been there) and bracelets that exude "luxury," but won't drain your bank account. Paige said, "My number one accessory: I'm always wearing earrings."
Oh, and did I mention she's got affordable options for all of those TikTok-approved fashion trends you've been eyeing? It's like a crash course in acing your style game, courtesy of the queen of chic herself. So, grab your notepad and get ready to take some serious style notes because Paige is about to school us all in accessorizing
TL;DR: Paige DeSorbo's Accessories
- Paige's Dirty Hair Hack: Rtitcope Metal Elastic Hair Bands ($7.99)
- The Biggest TikTok Trend Right Now: Doeyg Mesh Ballet Flats ($45.99)
- Bracelets That Look Expensive: Poaiiu Snake Chain Bangle Cuff Bracelets (
$12.99$9.09)
- Paige Influenced Me to Buy This: Yertter Grunge Pearl Chain Choker ($8.98)
Coloyan 8 Pieces Stretch Bangle Bracelets
"These are my favorite right now. I feel like I've been seeing a lot of girls wearing a lot of bangles."
Roe Dolph Chunky Bangle Bracelet
"You can mix silver with gold and tie it all together." This bangle comes in silver, gold, and a combo of the two.
Poaiiu Snake Chain Bangle Cuff Bracelets
"Get a bunch of gold. Get a bunch of silver. You can wear all of them together or separate. I feel like these look a lot more expensive than they are."
Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch
"I'm very into watches recently. This is a good one because it's lightweight. I don't like anything that feels too heavy."
Shoppers Agree: Paige's watch has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 15 colors to choose from.
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
"If you don't have a black blazer, then I recommend this. It's just a classic, black blazer for everyone. I like to go up a size because I like them to be bigger."
Paige previously recommended this blazer. It has also been recommended by Lala Kent and Lisa Barlow.
Shoppers Agree: Paige's blazer has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Sizes range from XXS-5X. There are 18 colors and prints.
Reoria Square Neck Long Sleeve Soft Lounge Long Dress
"These are my favorite for spring to summer. It's hot, it's cold. We don't know. They're also so soft and very lightweight."
Paige's chic dress is available in 7 colors.
Keyli Shoulder Bag
Paige styled the black, long sleeve dress with this bag. It comes in 7 cute colors.
Doeyg Mesh Ballet Flats
"They're very cute and they're trendy. They are the perfect thing thing to buy on Amazon."
Paige's mesh flats are available in 8 colors.
Freeloop Shoulder Bag
"This is a very good, white basic, summer bag." It also comes in blue, black, and purple.
Genda 2Archer Acrylic Handbag
"Craig said a lot of people go to concerts and you're not allowed to bring in a bag. You have to bring clear bags. These are so much cooler and so much cuter."
This bag comes in 5 colors.
GSYPS Top-Handle Moon Hobo Bag
"These are very designer-inspired. If you go to any sporting event or concert, you do always need a cute bag, but they're not cute. This is cute."
Amazon has this bag in 20 colors.
Labanca Metal Chain Dress Belt
Paige recommends this belt, which also comes in gold.
Trendy Queen Womens Off The Shoulder Top
"The most basic, but the most cute. Amazing. It has some ruching at the side, so it gives you a little bit of a shape."
This trendy top comes in 16 colors.
Sojos Trendy Aviator Sunglasses
"Sunglasses will change any look. These look expensive."
Paige's sunglasses are available in 5 colors.
Cuxva Acrylic Evening Clutch
"This is very nighttime. A little Y2K. Very Jennifer Lopez-inspired." Choose from 5 colors.
Boten Y2K Sunglasses
"This is very Gen Z. I'm obsessed with these sunglasses."
Shoppers can get these sunglasses in 6 colors.
Doris&Jacky Small Top Handle Clutch Bag
"Very designer-inspired shape. Very cute with a white t-shirt."
This bag comes with a long, detachable strap. You can also get it in black.
Trary Ballet Flats
"I think these are so cute. I would wear them with a very baggy jean."
Paige's ballet flats come in 7 colors.
Vanlinker Trendy Retro 90s Sunglasses
"They're cool because the tops connect. I really like these." Choose from 7 colors.
Rtitcope Metal Elastic Hair Bands
"I love a hair accessory. It's easy when your hair is dirty. These are so cute."
Angyape Oversized Statement Style Earrings
"These are very cute. Changes a whole look. Classy."
Paige's earrings also come in silver. Campbell "Pookie" Puckett recommended these too.
Frodete Ear Cuffs
"These are ear cuffs. They're lightweight. You can stack them. They're a fun way to switch up your jewelry." There are 27 colors to choose from.
Yertter Grunge Pearl Chain Choker
"Are pearls coming back?" This is a set with 2 necklaces that you can also wear separately.
