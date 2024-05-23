Summer House Star Paige DeSorbo's Go-To Accessories Look Much More Expensive Than They Are

We included these products chosen by Paige DeSorbo because we think you'll like her picks. Paige is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Summer House star Paige DeSorbo understands the power of accessories. The Bravo favorite is all about looking like a million bucks without actually spending it, which is a shopping philosophy that I appreciate. In a recent Amazon Live session, Paige shared her genius hack to hide greasy hair days (we've all been there) and bracelets that exude "luxury," but won't drain your bank account. Paige said, "My number one accessory: I'm always wearing earrings."

Oh, and did I mention she's got affordable options for all of those TikTok-approved fashion trends you've been eyeing? It's like a crash course in acing your style game, courtesy of the queen of chic herself. So, grab your notepad and get ready to take some serious style notes because Paige is about to school us all in accessorizing

