Summer House Star Paige DeSorbo's Go-To Accessories Look Much More Expensive Than They Are

From budget-friendly TikTok trends to dirty hair hacks, Summer House fan favorite Paige DeSorbo always comes through with the shopping insights.

By Marenah Dobin May 23, 2024 10:00 AMTags
Shop Paige DeSorbo Amazon Fashion & AccessoriesSean Zanni/Bravo

We included these products chosen by Paige DeSorbo because we think you'll like her picks. Paige is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Summer House star Paige DeSorbo understands the power of accessories. The Bravo favorite is all about looking like a million bucks without actually spending it, which is a shopping philosophy that I appreciate. In a recent Amazon Live session, Paige shared her genius hack to hide greasy hair days (we've all been there) and bracelets that exude "luxury," but won't drain your bank account. Paige said, "My number one accessory: I'm always wearing earrings."

Oh, and did I mention she's got affordable options for all of those TikTok-approved fashion trends you've been eyeing? It's like a crash course in acing your style game, courtesy of the queen of chic herself. So, grab your notepad and get ready to take some serious style notes because Paige is about to school us all in accessorizing 

TL;DR: Paige DeSorbo's Accessories

Coloyan 8 Pieces Stretch Bangle Bracelets

"These are my favorite right now. I feel like I've been seeing a lot of girls wearing a lot of bangles."

$13.29$13.99
Amazon

Roe Dolph Chunky Bangle Bracelet

"You can mix silver with gold and tie it all together." This bangle comes in silver, gold, and a combo of the two.

$16.99
Amazon

Poaiiu Snake Chain Bangle Cuff Bracelets

"Get a bunch of gold. Get a bunch of silver. You can wear all of them together or separate. I feel like these look a lot more expensive than they are."

$9.09$12.99
Amazon

Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch

"I'm very into watches recently. This is a good one because it's lightweight. I don't like anything that feels too heavy."

$27.61$65
Amazon

Shoppers Agree: Paige's watch has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 15 colors to choose from.

The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer

"If you don't have a black blazer, then I recommend this. It's just a classic, black blazer for everyone. I like to go up a size because I like them to be bigger."

$56.18
Amazon

Paige previously recommended this blazer. It has also been recommended by Lala Kent and Lisa Barlow.

Shoppers Agree: Paige's blazer has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Sizes range from XXS-5X. There are 18 colors and prints.

Reoria Square Neck Long Sleeve Soft Lounge Long Dress

"These are my favorite for spring to summer. It's hot, it's cold. We don't know. They're also so soft and very lightweight."

$32.99
Amazon

Paige's chic dress is available in 7 colors.

Keyli Shoulder Bag

Paige styled the black, long sleeve dress with this bag. It comes in 7 cute colors.

$32.99
Amazon

Doeyg Mesh Ballet Flats

"They're very cute and they're trendy. They are the perfect thing thing to buy on Amazon."

$45.99
Amazon

Paige's mesh flats are available in 8 colors.

Freeloop Shoulder Bag

"This is a very good, white basic, summer bag."  It also comes in blue, black, and purple.

$36.99
Amazon

Genda 2Archer Acrylic Handbag

"Craig said a lot of people go to concerts and you're not allowed to bring in a bag. You have to bring clear bags. These are so much cooler and so much cuter."

$49.99
Amazon

This bag comes in 5 colors.

GSYPS Top-Handle Moon Hobo Bag

"These are very designer-inspired. If you go to any sporting event or concert, you do always need a cute bag, but they're not cute. This is cute."

$42.74$44.99
Amazon

Amazon has this bag in 20 colors

Labanca Metal Chain Dress Belt

Paige recommends this belt, which also comes in gold.

$13.96
Amazon

Trendy Queen Womens Off The Shoulder Top

"The most basic, but the most cute. Amazing. It has some ruching at the side, so it gives you a little bit of a shape."

$19.99
Amazon

This trendy top comes in 16 colors.

Sojos Trendy Aviator Sunglasses

"Sunglasses will change any look. These look expensive."

$12.99$19.99
Amazon

Paige's sunglasses are available in 5 colors.

Cuxva Acrylic Evening Clutch

"This is very nighttime. A little Y2K. Very Jennifer Lopez-inspired." Choose from 5 colors.

$26.69$49.99
Amazon

Boten Y2K Sunglasses

"This is very Gen Z. I'm obsessed with these sunglasses."

$14.99$15.99
Amazon

Shoppers can get these sunglasses in 6 colors.

Doris&Jacky Small Top Handle Clutch Bag

"Very designer-inspired shape. Very cute with a white t-shirt."

$59.97
Amazon

This bag comes with a long, detachable strap. You can also get it in black

Trary Ballet Flats

"I think these are so cute. I would wear them with a very baggy jean."

$36.99
Amazon

Paige's ballet flats come in 7 colors.

Vanlinker Trendy Retro 90s Sunglasses

"They're cool because the tops connect. I really like these." Choose from 7 colors.

$14.99
Amazon

Rtitcope Metal Elastic Hair Bands

"I love a hair accessory. It's easy when your hair is dirty. These are so cute."

$7.99
Amazon

Angyape Oversized Statement Style Earrings

"These are very cute. Changes a whole look. Classy."

$11.82$12.99
Amazon

Paige's earrings also come in silver. Campbell "Pookie" Puckett recommended these too.

Frodete Ear Cuffs

"These are ear cuffs. They're lightweight. You can stack them. They're a fun way to switch up your jewelry." There are 27 colors to choose from.

$13.99
Amazon

Yertter Grunge Pearl Chain Choker

"Are pearls coming back?" This is a set with 2 necklaces that you can also wear separately.

$8.98
Amazon

If you're looking for more Paige DeSorbo-approved finds, you'll love her $8 beauty must-have.