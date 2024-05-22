Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona Seal Their New Romance With a Kiss During Date Night

Watch : Jason Momoa Debuts Relationship with Adria Arjona

Winter is over for Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona as they are heating up Nashville with their sizzling romance.

Earlier this week, the Game of Thrones alum was spotted packing on the PDA with the Hit Man actress at the Robert's Western World bar in the city. The two were filmed hugging and kissing while sitting inside the crowded music venue, as seen in a video TMZ posted May 22. Momoa had performed with his band ÖOF TATATÁ at the nearby Cannery Hall a day prior.

The couple's PDA also comes soon after the 44-year-old made his romance with Arjona, 32, Instagram official. In a post shared May 20, Momoa included several pics showing the two together, included one showing him wrapping his arms around her, from a group trip to Japan for his Max travel docuseries On the Roam, which was renewed for season two in February.

"Japan, you are a dream come true," the Aquaman star wrote. "You blew my mind. We're so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor. ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my aloha j."