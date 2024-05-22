NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona Seal Their New Romance With a Kiss During Date Night

After going Instagram official, Jason Momoa and new girlfriend Adria Arjona have taken their romance to Nashville, packing on the PDA at a local bar.

Winter is over for Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona as they are heating up Nashville with their sizzling romance.

Earlier this week, the Game of Thrones alum was spotted packing on the PDA with the Hit Man actress at the Robert's Western World bar in the city. The two were filmed hugging and kissing while sitting inside the crowded music venue, as seen in a video TMZ posted May 22. Momoa had performed with his band ÖOF TATATÁ at the nearby Cannery Hall a day prior.

The couple's PDA also comes soon after the 44-year-old made his romance with Arjona, 32, Instagram official. In a post shared May 20, Momoa included several pics showing the two together, included one showing him wrapping his arms around her, from a group trip to Japan for his Max travel docuseries On the Roam, which was renewed for season two in February.

"Japan, you are a dream come true," the Aquaman star wrote. "You blew my mind. We're so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor. ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my aloha j."

Earlier this month, Momoa confirmed he had a girlfriend but kept coy about who he was romancing.

"I am very much in a relationship," he said at Basingstoke Comic Con in England May 11, adding, "You'll find out very soon."

Jason Momoa/Instagram

Jason was previously in a relationship with now-estranged wife Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares kids Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15. The Cosby Show alum filed for divorce from the actor in January, two years after they announced their breakup

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times," the former couple, who married in 2017, wrote in a joint statement at the time. "A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."

Look back at the former couple's romance...

Instagram
Can't Wait to Be King

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet felt like kids again with their own children, Lola Iolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, at a private family screening of The Lion King.

Instagram
His Queen

The Aquaman star snapped a photo with Bonet and his Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke backstage at the 2019 Oscars, cheekily writing that they are both his queens.

Instagram
Meet and Greet

Momoa and Bonet took a pic with Ani DiFrancoa musician that Momoa says he admired since high school, in this happy moment.

Instagram
Forever Goofballs

In a 2017 candid shot, the actor gushed that Bonet is his "best friend" and "partner in crime."

Instagram
On-Set Surprise

The Justice League heartthrob got a surprise visit from Bonet and their kids on set a few years back and wrote the sweetest caption to describe it. "I have never been so surprised in my life. 38 is the greatest to date. I love u my loveee my babies," he shared.

Instagram
Birthday Hug

On Nov. 16, 2016 (Bonet's 49th birthday), Momoa posted, "Mi amor. Be home soon baby. Aloha sb."

Instagram
Fab Four

The proud papa posted this snap with his wife and two children while hanging out in Reading, England back in August 2016.

Instagram
Grab a Guinness

The family man posted this party pic while stopping at a favorite pub of his called The Spaniard while on vacation with his fam in Belfast, Ireland on July 22, 2016.

Instagram
Proud Papa

In 2015, the Game of Thrones star snapped a pic with his wife and gushed about her daughter Zoë Kravitz, writing, "Me and wifey. So very proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz You are so talented love u."

Instagram
#Goals

Looks like Momoa got exactly what he wanted in this picture based on his caption which read, "Life goals. Find a goddess who drinks Guinness. Make babies. Live. ALOHA."

Instagram
Moon Lover

"Moon of my life Partner in crime. I f--king love u baby happy birthday. Sad I'm not home. aloha SB," the actor wrote on this sweet snap.

Instagram
United We Stand

The Hawaiian actor stood firm with his love in this photo and we love him even more for it. "Everyone unite for the world wide sign waving event happening right now. Let’s show the world that #WeAreMaunaKea. @protectmaunakea. We are ohana Aloha j and L."

