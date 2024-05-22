Why Glen Powell Is Leaving Hollywood Behind to Move Back to Texas

Glen Powell is piloting a new path.
The Top Gun: Maverick actor is leaving Los Angeles and moving back to his home state of Texas. And while jetting off at such a high point in his career may seem questionable to some, Powell explained to The Hollywood Reporter that the perk of "getting to this point in Hollywood is that I can now leave Hollywood. It's like I've earned the ability to go back to my family."
In fact, spending time with family is one of the reasons he's relocating—along with finishing his college degree.
"I think it's really important to my mom and it's more of an emotional thing for me," Powell, who first left the University of Texas after his freshman year to pursue his career and is now only a few classes shy of graduating, told the outlet in a cover story released May 22. "Plus, I'm so close, I can taste it."
It was another famous Texan, Matthew McConaughey, who advised him that heading home would be more than alright, alright, alright.
"He's like, 'Hollywood is the Matrix, man. You plug in and it's all fake world,'" Powell explained. "He's like, 'Then I go to Austin, and I unplug. It's all real. Those are my friends, that's my family, my actions matter there.' And he's right. If you're here, you live in the Matrix all the time, there's no separation of those worlds. And for me, especially as my parents get older and my niece and nephew are growing up, I want a separation of those worlds."
To be clear, the 35-year-old is just leaving Hollywood the place—not the industry. That said, there are aspects of Tinseltown he's happy to leave behind, including that "fishbowl feeling" he gets when people snap photos of him on their phones.
"The thing that makes me feel in conflict with some parts of this moment is that I like choosing when I'm out in front," the Anyone But You star, who's still keeping his New York home, explained. "And I'm more than happy to be on a press tour. I love it. I love going on a Jimmy Fallon—you walk out, you sign autographs, you do the whole thing."
The other thing Powell doesn't like? Questioning people's motives.
"This idea that you're a function here," he continued. "Someone will go, ‘Hey, friend, want to come to this guy's house? Yeah, come over.' And then you show up, and suddenly you're there for, like, someone's tequila launch and all of a sudden there's a photographer and you're like, ‘Wait, what are we doing here?' And I think you get enough of those that you just want to bring your family as close as possible—or run to them."
