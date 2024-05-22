Why Glen Powell Is Leaving Hollywood Behind to Move Back to Texas

Watch : Glen Powell Reveals If We Can Expect An ‘Anyone But You’ Sequel

Glen Powell is piloting a new path.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor is leaving Los Angeles and moving back to his home state of Texas. And while jetting off at such a high point in his career may seem questionable to some, Powell explained to The Hollywood Reporter that the perk of "getting to this point in Hollywood is that I can now leave Hollywood. It's like I've earned the ability to go back to my family."

In fact, spending time with family is one of the reasons he's relocating—along with finishing his college degree.

"I think it's really important to my mom and it's more of an emotional thing for me," Powell, who first left the University of Texas after his freshman year to pursue his career and is now only a few classes shy of graduating, told the outlet in a cover story released May 22. "Plus, I'm so close, I can taste it."

It was another famous Texan, Matthew McConaughey, who advised him that heading home would be more than alright, alright, alright.