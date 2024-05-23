RHODubai's Caroline Stanbury Defends Publicly Documenting Her Face Lift Recovery

Caroline Stanbury understands that being a reality star means sharing everything with fans—even her gruesome medical procedures.
That's why The Real Housewives of Dubai star has no regrets about publicly documenting her November 2023 face lift and the painful recovery on social media.
"I think about 46,000,000 people actually saw it," the 48-year-old exclusively told E! News ahead of the Bravo series' season two premiere. "I didn't know it was going out that big because I knew other celebrities, obviously, have had facelifts. I didn't know everyone would be that interested."
Caroline shared video and photo updates of every step of her recovery last year, even close-ups of her facial scars healing in the days after the surgery, which was done by Los Angeles-based doctor Steve Kim.
"I wanted people to see how, when you come out, the scars and the cuts and what it really looks like," she explained, "because it's not easy. I had no idea going into it that I was going to come out looking exactly like that. I literally looked like I'd been in a car crash and the car had won, but five days later you're presentable. Ten days later I was in a restaurant completely fine."
Caroline—who is married to husband Sergio Carrallo, 29—said she wanted to "look like me but refreshed" after a friend her similar age underwent the procedure.
"I'm about six months in, not a scar on me," she shared. "I look younger than Sergio now. I need a younger boyfriend."
At the time, Sergio documented his emotional reaction to picking up his wife, in bandages, from surgery.
"This was probably one of the hardest moments of my life," he wrote on Instagram Nov. 23. "Seeing the person that you love with all your heart suffering and in pain how she was. it was very hard. As a husband I will always support her and be here for her and as much as I was against it, she really wanted to do it."
"So, I was there for her, supporting and helping her day to day," the former Spanish soccer star added. "I am very proud of you and I just seeing how happy you are with the result, it makes me very happy. You look absolutely beautiful."
As for why the Ladies of London alum was so open about her face lift journey? As she noted, "Being on a reality TV show, obviously it's going to look weird if I come back next season looking 10 years younger, which I do, obviously."
The Real Housewives of Dubai returns Sunday, June 2, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Beginning Tuesday, June 11, the series will move to its regular timeslot on Tuesdays at 9 p.m.
