RHODubai's Caroline Stanbury Defends Publicly Documenting Her Face Lift Recovery

Watch : Real Housewives of Dubai Star Caroline Stanbury ROBBED in Greece

Caroline Stanbury understands that being a reality star means sharing everything with fans—even her gruesome medical procedures.

That's why The Real Housewives of Dubai star has no regrets about publicly documenting her November 2023 face lift and the painful recovery on social media.

"I think about 46,000,000 people actually saw it," the 48-year-old exclusively told E! News ahead of the Bravo series' season two premiere. "I didn't know it was going out that big because I knew other celebrities, obviously, have had facelifts. I didn't know everyone would be that interested."

Caroline shared video and photo updates of every step of her recovery last year, even close-ups of her facial scars healing in the days after the surgery, which was done by Los Angeles-based doctor Steve Kim.

"I wanted people to see how, when you come out, the scars and the cuts and what it really looks like," she explained, "because it's not easy. I had no idea going into it that I was going to come out looking exactly like that. I literally looked like I'd been in a car crash and the car had won, but five days later you're presentable. Ten days later I was in a restaurant completely fine."