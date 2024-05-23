Save $100 on a Dyson Airstrait Straightener, Which Dries & Styles Hair at the Same Time

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Summer is almost here. No one wants to waste time sweating under a hot hair dryer. The timing couldn't be better for a deal on the must-have hairstyling tool, the Dyson Airstrait. Combining the power of a hair straightener and a hair dryer into one sleek device, the Dyson Airstrait is a game-changer. And now, for a limited time, you can save $100 on this coveted item.
What sets the Dyson Airstrait apart from traditional hair straighteners is its revolutionary design. Say goodbye to damaging heat plates and hello to a gentler, more efficient way of styling your locks. By harnessing the power of airflow, this cutting-edge device straightens your hair while simultaneously drying it, saving you precious time in your daily routine. This means less exposure to heat, which can cause damage over time, and it also results in smoother, sleeker hair with a healthy shine.
You can score this discount from Sephora, Amazon, QVC, Ulta, Nordstrom, and Dyson, of course.
Dyson Airstrait Straightener
The Dyson Airstrait is as stunning to look at as it is effective in action. Don't miss out on this opportunity to invest in your hair's health and beauty while enjoying significant savings.
In case you need more places to shop, here are some additional deals.
Yes, this is major investment for most of us, but these shoppers think the purchase was so worth it.
Dyson Airstrait Straightener Reviews
A shopper raved, "WOW I don't know how I lived without it! It's so easy to use and works like magic! I used to have to let my hair air dry before straightening it. Now I blow dry it and straighten it pretty much at the same time. All without damaging my hair or wasting an hour +."
Another explained, "I was super hesitant to buy for myself now I just wish I had done it sooner. This product is MAGIC. I was blown away but how quick I was able to get my hair dried and straighten. It is worth the money and hype. My boss thought I had just come from the salon & I NEVER get compliments on my hair, so she just purchased one for herself. Straight, shiny and perfect!!"
Someone gushed, "Huge time saver. Goes from wet to dry, straight and sleek in minutes. I can wash my hair right before bed, dry and style within minutes. Love it!"
"My hair has never looked better and I can do it in half the time. Very happy," a reviewer wrote.
A shopper reviewed, "game. changer. so glad I made the investment in myself - worth every penny!"
