Lindsay Hubbard Makes Major Dig at Ex Carl Radke in Shady Summer House Preview

Lindsay Hubbard is hitting her breaking point with Carl Radke.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Summer House's May 23 episode, the 37-year-old angrily rants to costar Ciara Miller about her fiancé just weeks before he called off their wedding last August.
When Ciara asks, "Do you think Carl's really ready to get married?" Lindsay replies, "I think he's ready to get married, I just don't know if he's really prepared to be a full-grown adult."
Lindsay's dig is a reference to Carl's professional uncertainties as he struggles to figure out his next career move, one of the problems in their relationship which they discussed on camera earlier this season. However, Lindsay's opinions on the matter were not exactly received well by her now-ex.
"Do you want me in a role where I'm not an advice-giver, I don't give my opinion and I don't ask questions?" Lindsay continues in the preview. "Because that, to me, is a Stepford wife and you better make a lot of f--king money to support this ass. If you want me to be a mute in a relationship, that is not me."
Meanwhile, Kyle Cooke admits in the clip that he offered Carl another job opportunity with his hard seltzer company Loverboy.
"I talked to Carl," he tells wife Amanda Batula and costar Paige DeSorbo during a separate convo about Carl's work troubles. "I presented him a very flexible arrangement where he gets multiple revenues."
"I'm trying to find the easiest way to get him back involved and give him something that he's excited to pursue," Kyle adds. "And I feel like Lindsay is just shooting everything down."
On the other hand, Paige thinks his and Lindsay's constant fighting is a bigger red flag.
"All summer we've watched them and I feel like none of us have gotten involved to mess with their relationship," the Giggly Squad podcast cohost says. "We've been very supportive to both of them, but they have a lot of issues. I think they're gonna go through the wedding, but I don't think they should."
See their relationship continue to implode when Summer House airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
