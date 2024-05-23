Lindsay Hubbard Makes Major Dig at Ex Carl Radke in Shady Summer House Preview

Watch : Watch Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Question Their Engagement (Exclusive)

Lindsay Hubbard is hitting her breaking point with Carl Radke.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Summer House's May 23 episode, the 37-year-old angrily rants to costar Ciara Miller about her fiancé just weeks before he called off their wedding last August.

When Ciara asks, "Do you think Carl's really ready to get married?" Lindsay replies, "I think he's ready to get married, I just don't know if he's really prepared to be a full-grown adult."

Lindsay's dig is a reference to Carl's professional uncertainties as he struggles to figure out his next career move, one of the problems in their relationship which they discussed on camera earlier this season. However, Lindsay's opinions on the matter were not exactly received well by her now-ex.

"Do you want me in a role where I'm not an advice-giver, I don't give my opinion and I don't ask questions?" Lindsay continues in the preview. "Because that, to me, is a Stepford wife and you better make a lot of f--king money to support this ass. If you want me to be a mute in a relationship, that is not me."